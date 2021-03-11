"People have tried to use me in positions I am not good at" - Robin Uthappa wants to open for CSK 

Robin Uthappa has stated that he would prefer to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021. The right-handed batsman was traded in by CSK from Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the upcoming edition of the T20 tournament.

Robin Uthappa underperformed for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RR in the last two seasons of the IPL, where he was mostly used as a middle-order batsman.

In a chat with the Times of India, the 35-year-old remarked that he could have fared better had he played as an opener in the recent editions of the IPL.

"I would definitely like to play as an opener. It is where I naturally thrive. Getting the team off to a good start and winning matches for the team is what I am most comfortable doing. In the last few years, people have tried to use me in positions that I am not necessarily good at. It is probably why you have seen a dip in performance. But whenever I have opened the batting, I have done really well," said Robin Uthappa.

Robin Uthappa, who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2014, has seen a drastic dip in form over the last few seasons. He could only muster 196 runs from 12 innings at an average of 16.33 in IPL 2020.

Robin Uthappa's best performances in the IPL have come at the No.3 spot (1425 runs at an average of 32.39). As an opener, he has scored 2057 runs at an average of 27.43. His average drops to 27.45 and 17.44 while coming in at No.4 and No.5 respectively.

"I have got the fondest memories with Dhoni" - Robin Uthappa

MS Dhoni

The camaraderie between Robin Uthappa and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is known to many. Few expected Uthappa to feature in IPL 2021 but apparently, Dhoni still trusts his old comrade to come good for CSK.

Robin Uthappa spoke about his first interaction with MS Dhoni, and how the duo's friendship grew into a family-like relationship over the years.

"I have got the fondest memories with Dhoni. We met for the first time during a Challenger Trophy campaign and played an NCA (National Cricket Academy) match together around 2004. We were very close when we were playing for India together. Since then, we have always been in touch. Our families are pretty close to each other as well. Our relationship has grown over the years. Even our kids are friends today," reflected Robin Uthappa.

Robin Uthappa, who now represents Kerala in domestic cricket, is among the top 10 run-getters in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has scored 377 runs at an average of 75.4, while his strike rate reads 131.81.