IPL 2021: [Watch] Rohit Sharma and MI players share a parting message as they head back home

Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a video where Rohit Sharma hailed the decision taken by the BCCI to postpone IPL 2021. The MI skipper termed the postponement as "unfortunate" but acknowledged that there was no way the tournament could have carried on, given the circumstances around it.

Along with Rohit Sharma, other players and members of the coaching staff also shared a parting message in the clip and urged fans to take care of themselves in these trying times.

MI posted the video on Twitter with the caption:

"Paltan, thank you for your unrelenting support throughout the tournament! Till we meet again, we hope you keep staying safe and strong."

In the video, Rohit Sharma said:

"It's unfortunate that the tournament has been postponed. But in the light of everything that is happening around the country, I think it's a very good decision. It's very, very important that we look after each other. It's a very serious matter so please follow all the protocols and guidelines and stay disciplined."

Mumbai Indians were occupying the fourth spot in the points table before the tournament was called off indefinitely.

After a slow start to their campaign, MI managed to win two games on the bounce, including an improbable victory over the Chennai Super Kings, where the defending champions chased 219 to win a fascinating encounter.

With players heading home, the BCCI is now looking at a possible window in September this year to conduct the remainder of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma's performance in IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians played their first five games of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where conditions were sluggish and the surface assisted the spinners.

MI didn't have the best of times in the Chennai leg as they won two games while losing three.

Rohit Sharma had a decent outing with the bat in the seven games in IPL 2021, amassing 250 runs at an average of 35.71, while his strike rate for the season was 128.2

The 34-year-old, though, might have wanted to get some big scores under his belt as he managed only one fifty, which came against the Punjab Kings. However, MI went on to lose that tie by nine wickets.

पलटन, आम्ही जिंकलो किंवा हरलो...तुमचा सपोर्ट नेहमी आपल्या टीम बरोबर होता! त्यासाठी मनापासून आभार 💙



Win or lose, your constant support was always there with the team, Paltan! We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



Stay home. Stay safe.#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/wFL3OTm01K — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 5, 2021