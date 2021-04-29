IPL 2021: "We needed that win badly after a couple of losses" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was a happy captain after the Mumbai Indians' (MI) win in IPL 2021 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday. In six games so far, the Mumbai-based franchise has managed to win on three instances including the 7-wicket win in the game against Rajasthan.

The MI skipper stated that the team required a victory at this stage of the tournament, especially after suffering back-to-back losses.

"We needed that win badly after a couple of losses. We did everything right today, right from ball one, and were very clinical towards the end as well. Individuals took the responsibilities that were given to them, it was a collective effort," said Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma also mentioned that the team were happy with the conditions in Delhi as compared to Chennai. He also lauded the bowlers for their brilliant efforts in the death overs, which restricted the Royals to a below-par total.

"The guys were positive as they got to know we were going to Delhi because it was a good pitch, not like Chennai! I thought the bowlers did the job for us. In the last 7 overs, we gave around 50 runs with 7 seven wickets in hand for them," said Sharma.

"The playing conditions are very important. We knew that we're going to play on good pitches after Chennai. We didn't adapt well as a team there, but it looks like from here on, the pitch will suit us," added Sharma.

It's easy to lose confidence but we stuck to our plans: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma credited the team for sticking to the game plan even after they were under the pump when RR got off to a good start with the bat.

Advertisement

"There's a lot of discussion that happens around us because there's a way we want to play. It's very easy to go down when we know they're 110 in 12 overs, it's very easy to lose confidence. But we stuck to our plans," stated Rohit Sharma.

Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 70 off 50 balls in the game and Rohit Sharma lauded his opening partner as well as Krunal Pandya for their important knocks.

"I'm very happy with Quinny's knock. We know how good he can be. Not to forget Krunal's innings as well," said Sharma.