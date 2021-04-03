IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma's cheeky response to David Warner's quarantine appeal

David Warner has arrived in India ahead of IPL 2021. The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper landed on April 2, and will now undergo a seven-day hard quarantine in his hotel room.

Sharing a clip on social media, David Warner asked fans to send him suggestions on how to pass time in quarantine. While many did the needful, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma had a tongue-in-cheek response to Warner’s post.

In the video, David Warner appealed to his fans to comment on their suggestions. Warner admitted he is open to silly or funny suggestions, and wouldn’t mind any Netflix recommendations either.

Many users suggested a variety of tricks to pass time, ranging from YouTube to hotel room fitness sessions. But it was Rohit Sharma who took the cake with his hilarious comment on David Warner’s post.

The Mumbai Indians skipper commented on how the Australian must be missing TikTok. The video-sharing app is currently banned in India.

David Warner has been a revelation on TikTok, with many of his videos going viral. Several of Warner's TikToks were loved by fans in the last IPL, with the Australian a regular on the platform.

David Warner set to lead SRH again

David Warner will captain Sunrisers Hyderabad once again this season. With the team having qualified for the playoffs last year, David Warner will target a similar, if not better, outing in IPL 2021.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have one of the most balanced outfits this season. With marquee batsmen like Kane Williamson, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, SRH are set to be one of the most menacing outfits of IPL 2021.

David Warner was SRH’s top scorer in IPL 2020, notching up 548 runs at a strike rate of 134.64.

Rashid Khan is a bank when it comes to picking up wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recent white-ball form will hold them in good stead as well. SRH will begin their IPL 2021 campaign on April 11, when they take on KKR in Chennai.