IPL 2021: RR vs SRH - Who won today’s match?

Jos Buttler smashed a magnificent 124 off only 64 balls as Rajasthan Royals (RR) trounced Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 55 runs in Match 28 of IPL 2021 in Delhi.

Buttler’s brilliant knock, which featured 11 fours and eight sixes, took RR to a massive total of 220 for 3. SRH crumbled under the pressure of a massive total and could only manage 165 for 8 in response as they slumped to their sixth defeat in seven games.

SRH openers got off to a confident start in their team's chase of 221, reaching 57 for no loss at the end of the powerplay overs. Jonny Bairstow smashed Chetan Sakariya for a six and two fours to begin the fourth over. After a length ball was pumped over long-off for a maximum, Bairstow skied the next one over Jos Buttler, who dived in vain. Bairstow then punched a four through the covers.

Manish Pandey, opening the innings in place of David Warner, clubbed Kartik Tyagi for two sixes. After depositing a full ball over extra cover, he pulled a short one over midwicket. Pandey (31), though, fell immediately after the powerplay. He tried to flick one from Mustafizur Rahman but played onto his stumps.

There was more trouble for SRH, as Bairstow (30) perished in his effort to take on Rahul Tewatia and was caught at long-on.

OUT



A big one! Bairstow looks to clear long-on but he completely mistimes it as Rawat comes in to take a smart catch off @rahultewatia02. Big moment in the context of this match.

The chase kept going awry for SRH, as Vijay Shankar (8) skied an off-cutter from Chris Morris to long-on. SRH’s faint hopes of victory rested on their new captain Kane Williamson, but he too perished for 20, pulling a short ball from Kartik Tyagi to deep midwicket.

Mohammad Nabi (17) bashed Tewatia for a couple of big sixes before being undone by a Mustafizur slower ball and slicing a catch to extra-cover. With the match pretty much done and dusted, Morris helped himself to the wickets of Abdul Samad (10) and Kedar Jadhav (19).

Jos Buttler slams hundred as RR post 220 for 3

Jos Buttler

Opener Jos Buttler scored a magnificent maiden IPL hundred as RR posted a massive 220 for 3 after being sent into bat by SRH. Buttler was in complete control, slamming 11 fours and eight sixes during his whirlwind knock. Buttler and RR captain Sanju Samson (48) were involved in a second-wicket stand of 150 as the pair dominated the hapless SRH bowlers.

RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (12) early, trapped lbw by Rashid Khan, but there was not a lot for SRH to cheer after that. Jos Buttler had his slices of luck early, as he missed a reverse sweep off Rashid Khan and was hit on the pad. SRH did not have a review left, and the tracker indicated that the ball would have hit leg stump. In the same over, Vijay Shankar misjudged a catch off Buttler at long-on.

Buttler got into his rhythm by easing a couple of fours off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. When Shankar came into the attack in the seventh over, the RR opener dispatched him for a six off the front foot over deep midwicket. Samson also joined the fun by driving the bowler on the up for a maximum as 18 came off Shankar’s first over. The RR captain also had luck going his way, as he was dropped by Manish Pandey at long-off in the tenth over.

Jos Buttler muscled a length ball from Sandeep Sharma down the ground for a maximum to bring up a sedate fifty. The RR batsman then broke loose. SRH held back Mohammad Nabi till the 15th over. But when Nabi was finally introduced, he went for 21. Buttler carted two sixes in the over and as many fours. The first six was deposited over deep midwicket, while the second was swept over square-leg.

TOO GOOD!



A maiden T20 ton for Jos the Boss. 11 boundaries and 8 sixes. Sit back and enjoy this delightful batting from @josbuttler.



🔗https://t.co/gTeCSXpMAH pic.twitter.com/1ulY19W9Cg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021

Even as Samson fell two short of a fifty, Buttler brought up his maiden IPL hundred off 56 balls, turning Shankar to the leg side for a single. He then had some serious big-hitting fun at Sharma’s expense in the penultimate over.

The SRH pacer bowled friendly length deliveries to Buttler and was carted over the ropes twice. The second six came off a no-ball, and Buttler hit the free-hit delivery for another maximum, as a short and wide ball asked to be punished.

Buttler dragged the next delivery onto his stumps, though, bringing an end to a sensational knock.

IPL 2021: RR vs SRH - Man of the Match

Jos Buttler played a spectacular knock for RR. After scoring a few 40s in recent games, he carried on this time and went on to his smash his first IPL hundred. Buttler’s knock never allowed SRH bowlers to settle into a rhythm. His blistering innings lifted RR to a massive 220 for 3. RR captain Sanju Samson lent a good supporting hand, scoring 48 off 33 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball for RR, dismissing Manish Pandey and Mohammad Nabi. He ended up claiming three wickets and so did Chris Morris as RR bowlers dominated.

For SRH, leg-spinner Rashid Khan again stood out with 1 for 24 in his four overs. However, it was Jos Buttler who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his splendid match-winning innings that floored the Sunrisers.