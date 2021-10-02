IPL 2021: "It just tells you that this format is not only for power hitters" - Deep Dasgupta on Ruturaj Gaikwad's century

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century during Chennai Super Kings' defeat to Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2021 clash on Saturday.

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta praised the youngster's brilliant 101* and said that it was a great sign for more classical batsmen and proved that the shortest format of the game was not just for power-hitters.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Dasgupta said on Gaikwad's century:

"It just tells you that this format is not only for power hitters. If you have the right technique and you know your game well enough, there are different ways of being successful in this format. And if you look at Ruturaj and the shots that he played, they are very orthodox cricketing shots."

Dasgupta noted that Gaikwad is a great exponent for orthodox batting, which will stand players in good stead in all three formats. Dasgupta added:

"I guess success to batters like Ruturaj is that much more important because when you go to these coaching camps and look at youngsters, they are trying all these fancy shots, the lap and the reverse-lap and all. Then you see someone like Ruturaj, it’s like this is how you should be playing, because this would make sure that you’re not only successful in T20s but the other two formats as well."

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite also praised how Gaikwad constructed his innings, scoring 30 off his first 30 deliveries and 71 off his next 30. Brathwaite told ESPNcricinfo:

"What was impressive is that in his first 30 balls, he was on 30. So going at run-a-ball just in and outside the powerplay, but then to have the confidence in your ability to step your game up."

Ruturaj Gaikwad masterclass not enough as Rajasthan Royals canter to victory

Ruturaj Gaikwad's fine 101* helped CSK post 189 runs, which was the highest total in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. He had some support from Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali. Ravindra Jadeja then came in to provide ample firepower at the death with a 15-ball 32.

However, Rajasthan Royals started their chase with a blitzkrieg, with openers Yashaswi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis going on a rampage in the powerplay. Lewis hit 27 off 12 deliveries before falling in the final over of the powerplay, as the Royals finished at 81/1 in their first six overs.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Also Read

Jaiswal brought up his maiden IPL half-century off just 20 deliveries, before falling to Shardul Thakur off his next delivery in the seventh over. Shivam Dube carried on from where they left off and guided the Royals to a 7-wicket win with his unbeaten 64 off 42 deliveries.

The defeat does not hurt CSK too much, as they had become the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs in IPL 2021.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far