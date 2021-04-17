IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad has our full backing - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has said that Ruturaj Gaikwad will be under no pressure for his place in the XI despite his two failures.

The young CSK opener was dismissed for five against Delhi Capitals and made the same score against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday.

At a virtual press conference after CSK’s six-wicket win over PBKS, Stephen Fleming was asked if the team management would look to make some changes at the top of the order in the wake of Gaikwad’s two low scores. Stephen Fleming replied in the negative and said:

“I am happy with the balance we have got in the team. Ruturaj (Gaikwad) is a fine player. He got a good ball in the first match and very difficult conditions today (Friday). It’s wasn’t a 220-run wicket today. It was much different. Ruturaj was a player we showed faith in last year, and his talent came through. Our philosophy when we pick players and put them in the team is to back them. This combination (Ruturaj-Faf du Plessis) is simply that".

Ruturaj Gaikwad registered three low scores in his first three matches of IPL 2020 before he was dropped from the XI. He came back strongly towards the end of the tournament, registering three consecutive half-centuries.

Performance from the XI was very encouraging: Stephen Fleming

CSK put up a dominant show against PBKS on Friday. After restricting the opposition to a paltry total of 106 for 8, they chased down the target with 26 balls and six wickets to spare. Asked if Friday’s combination could be termed CSK’s best playing XI, Stephen Fleming said:

“When you put in a performance like this, it is hard to argue. We have Lungi Ngidi, who has now become available. But he is only out in the next couple of days. We will see how he comes out of quarantine. The performance today from the XI was very encouraging".

Stephen Fleming added that the playing XI will also depend on the conditions, which are not straightforward. Stephen Fleming explained in this regard:

“Now it a case of really assessing the conditions. Everyone thought that there are going to be high-scoring slog-athons. But now there’s a little bit more out. So the team you pick and the tactics that you use (become important). We are really happy about that. We like the opportunity when there is a bit in the wicket. Really encouraged with the way the XI played".

CSK registered their first win in IPL 2021 on Friday after they were hammered by Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their tournament opener.