IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad repays CSK's faith with maiden century

Ruturaj Gaikwad moved to 93 with a single in the second ball of the 18th over in Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

From then, he got strike for only two deliveries before CSK faced the final ball of their innings. Gaikwad had managed to move to 95 by then and having missed his slog in the penultimate delivery, he faced the prospect of missing out on a well-deserved maiden IPL century.

In the four matches since the resumption of IPL 2021, Gaikwad has scored 88*, 38, 40 and 45, helping CSK get off to brisk and strong starts, which has helped them consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Facing off against one of the masters of death overs bowling in Mustafizur Rahman, Gaikwad took on a length ball, sending it way past the boundary ropes on the leg side. He then let out a roar in celebration as he finished CSK's innings with a bang.

Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 101 off 60 deliveries, with nine boundaries and five sixes, to help CSK post 189/4 on Saturday. It was a knock of two halves from the young Gaikwad.

In his first 30 deliveries, he scored at a run-a-ball. Losing Faf du Plessis for 25 (19) and Suresh Raina for 3 (5), Gaikwad ensured there was no collapse on the card. In his next 30 balls, Gaikwad smashed 71 runs.

It was a knock of pure carnage, as he took apart pacers and spinners apart. A standout moment was when he came down the track in two consecutive deliveries to hit Rahul Tewatia - Rajasthan Royals' best bowler on the night with three wickets - for back-to-back sixes straight down the ground.

Ruturaj Gaikwad masterclass powers CSK to highest total in the UAE this season

Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden IPL century helped CSK post their biggest total in the second half of the IPL, which has rarely seen high-scoring games on slow pitches.

Gaikwad had support initially from his trusted senior opening partner, Faf du Plessis. However, the South African was outfoxed by Rahul Tewatia and stumped by Samson. Suresh Raina was soon to follow, as he found the fielder at deep midwicket from Tewatia's bowling.

Moeen Ali provided some support, as he hit 21 off 17 before Tewatia found another breakthrough, having him stumped off a wide delivery.

Ambati Rayudu didn't last long, but in the end, Ravindra Jadeja provided the firepower CSK needed to complement Gaikwad.

The seasoned all-rounder smashed 32 off 15 to give CSK the momentum they badly needed to post a big total against a team capable of pulling off big chases.

