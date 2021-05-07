IPL 2021: "Mohammed Siraj bowled the most brilliant spell" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim has picked Mohammed Siraj's performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the best spell of IPL 2021.

Mohammed Siraj bowled only three overs in that encounter, in which he conceded just 17 runs and did not take a wicket. However, he delivered an outstanding penultimate over where he did not allow Andre Russell to get under the ball and conceded just a solitary run.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim cast his vote for Mohammed Siraj when asked to choose the best spell of IPL 2021.

"The fast bowlers bowled lots of brilliant and effective spells. But in my opinion, Mohammed Siraj bowled the most brilliant spell although he did not take a wicket in that. It was in the match against Kolkata," said Karim.

The former India wicket-keeper reasoned Mohammed Siraj had kept a destructive batsman like Andre Russell in check and did not allow him to hit any boundaries.

"Especially the 19th over Mohammed Siraj bowled, that too against Andre Russell. At that time KKR needed nearly 40 runs to win the match and he almost bowled a maiden over. He did not concede any fours or sixes and in the end that over proved very crucial for RCB," added Karim.

0,0,0,0,0,1 by Siraj in the 19th over against Andre Russell. This is the redemption of Siraj the T20 bowler. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2021

KKR required 44 runs off the final two overs when Mohammed Siraj was entrusted to bowl the penultimate over. The lanky pacer bowled impeccable wide yorkers apart from a surprise bouncer to deny the big-hitter any chance of clearing the fence.

"It was a decisive spell from Mohammed Siraj" - Saba Karim

Mohammed Siraj grew in stature as a death bowler in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Saba Karim pointed out that although Mohammed Siraj did not bowl his full quota of overs and went wicketless, it was his exceptional over that won RCB the match.

"The sort of batsman Andre Russell is, if he had struck two or three sixes in that over, the equation of the match would have changed in KKR's favor. So, it was a decisive spell from Mohammed Siraj although in the entire match he bowled just three overs, gave only 17 runs and did not take a wicket," said Karim.

The 53-year-old concluded by reiterating that Mohammed Siraj's superb spell was the game-clincher in that encounter.

"So in my opinion, it was an outstanding performance because T20 is generally a batsman's format but to bowl so brilliantly, that too against Andre Russell, it had a huge impact," signed off Karim.

Mohammed Siraj has certainly grown by leaps and bounds as a death bowler in IPL 2021. While he was always considered a potent weapon with the new ball, his ability to bowl yorkers at the death is likely to bring him into contention for a place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

The confidence of Siraj while bowling Yorkers in death overs is the best thing happen in #IPL2021 . — Abhishek. (@Abhicricket18) April 30, 2021