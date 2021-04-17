IPL 2021: Sam Billings 'trying to concentrate' in nets with Rishabh Pant behind the stumps

English wicketkeeper Sam Billings has returned to the Delhi Capitals squad ahead of IPL 2021. But Rishabh Pant's presence behind the stumps has made it tough for him to concentrate on his batting in the nets.

Many fans will know that Rishabh Pant always likes to pass hilarious comments from behind the stumps. Earlier this month, a video went viral on social media, where Pant chirped while Sam Billings batted in the nets.

Hence, when Billings posted a new photo from his practice session on Instagram on Saturday, he mentioned that he has tried his best to concentrate on his game.

"Trying to concentrate.... @rishabpant," Sam Billings captioned his post.

Sam Billings and Rishabh Pant have known each other for quite some time. The two players represented the Delhi Daredevils in the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons before Billings switched to the Chennai Super Kings.

After a brief break from IPL, Billings registered for the 2021 auction and got a contract from the Delhi Capitals. The Delhi-based franchise has signed him as their backup wicket-keeping option this year.

Sam Billings performed brilliantly with the bat while playing for Delhi in IPL 2016 and 2017

Sam Billings achieved much success during his first stint with the Delhi-based IPL franchise. He played 11 games for the team, scoring 226 runs at an average of 22.60. Billings' highest score for Delhi was 55, while his strike rate was 134.52.

When he moved to the Chennai Super Kings, his batting average dipped to 12, while his strike rate also came down to 131.71. As a result, the Super Kings released him before the 2020 IPL season.

It will be interesting to see if Sam Billings gets an opportunity to prove himself at the Delhi Capitals this year.