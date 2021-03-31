"Hotel WiFi is non-existent" - Sam Billings asks Twitter users for dongle suggestions

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings recently took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the WiFi speed at the hotel where the franchise is currently residing. He also asked his fans for suggestions on the best WiFi dongle to buy in India.

"Hotel WiFi is non existent.....Best WiFi dongle to buy and use in India please?" Sam Billings said while sharing a screenshot of his internet speed on Twitter.

Hotel WiFi is non existent..... 🤣



Best WiFi dongle to buy and use in India please? pic.twitter.com/xWhfnUBpoM — Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 30, 2021

Sam Billings starts a poll on Twitter to help him decide the best internet Dongle

Indian netizens on Twitter didn’t disappoint the English cricketer as the comments section of the post started filling in with suggestions on the best dongle to use.

Seemingly confused over which one to pick, Billings went on to ask Twitter users for dongle suggestions that offer the best speed in India through a poll.

"Only one way to decide....Jio or Airtel WiFi Dongle?" he wrote asking fans for suggestions.

Only one way to decide....



Jio or Airtel WiFi Dongle? — Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 30, 2021

Sam Billings joined the DC camp after the India vs England series

Sam Billings was accompanied by Delhi Capitals' new captain Rishabh Pant and Tom Curran as the teammates arrived in Mumbai after the completion of the India-England series to join the squad ahead of IPL 2021.

Advertisement

Also read: Delhi Capitals name their new skipper for the season

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021 ✨@ShreyasIyer15 has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury in the #INDvENG series and @RishabhPant17 will lead the team in his absence 🧢#YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021

Players from the Delhi Capitals franchise are currently in a bio-bubble in Mumbai. Their first game is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10 against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Sam Billings, who had to sit out the last two ODIs against India due to an injury to his collarbone, will now be seen in action in the Indian Premier League with the Delhi Capitals.

Also read: Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock to miss their IPL teams' first match this season.