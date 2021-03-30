IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals name their new skipper for the season

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have named wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as their skipper for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The 23-year-old has no prior experience leading an IPL team but has previously captained his state team Delhi.

Rishabh Pant has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals set-up since 2016 and was the team's vice-captain last year.

The left-hander seemed excited about the opportunity and mentioned it is a dream come true for him. Rishabh Pant said:

"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021 ✨@ShreyasIyer15 has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury in the #INDvENG series and @RishabhPant17 will lead the team in his absence 🧢#YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021

"This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh Pant" - Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

While appreciating Shreyas Iyer's commendable efforts as skipper in the last two years, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting believes this is a colossal moment in Rishabh Pant's career.

“The previous two seasons under Shreyas’ leadership have been incredible, and the results speak for themselves. This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can’t wait for the season to get started,” said the Delhi Capitals coach.

Rishabh Pant has featured in 68 games for the Delhi Capitals in his IPL career so far. He has mustered 2,079 runs at an average of 35.23 and a strike rate of 151.97.

Rishabh Pant has always proved to be a great student of the game. With the help of senior players like Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravichandran Ashwin, he will be hoping to lead the Delhi Capitals to IPL glory.

Shreyas will be missed immensely, and we can't wait to see him in DC colours once again. We wish him a speedy recovery 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli @ShreyasIyer15 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021