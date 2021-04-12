IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar’s early takeaways from the tournament

IPL 2021 is only three matches old, but former India player Sanjay Manjrekar has already spotted an interesting trend. According to him, winning the toss is quite a big advantage in Mumbai but not as much in Chennai.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Monday, Manjrekar wrote:

“Early takeaways from the IPL. Winning toss significant advantage in Mumbai. Not as much in Chennai. #IPL2021.”

Of the three matches in IPL 2021, two have been played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field first in the tournament opener. They won a thriller by two wickets, chasing down 160 off the last ball.

The second match in Chennai was played on Sunday between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). David Warner inserted KKR to bat first after calling correctly. KKR posted 187 and won the match by ten runs.

The only IPL 2021 game played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai so far was between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on April 10. DC won the toss and fielded first. They were set 189 for victory and got home by seven wickets as Prithvi Shaw (72) and Shikhar Dhawan (85) played brilliant knocks.

MS Dhoni talked about dew factor after CSK's loss to DC in their IPL 2021 opener

Speaking after his team's loss to DC in Mumbai, CSK captain MS Dhoni said that dew had a major say in the outcome of the game. He observed in this regard:

“A lot depended on how much dew you would get. That's the reason we wanted to get as much runs as possible. The first few overs, it was a bit tacky, and the batters did well to get to 188. You have to look ahead, especially when you have dew, you have to get extra runs. 7.30 start means opposition will have less amount of dew, and we have to score those 15-20 runs extra. After that, you need to get early wickets also. Well, if we keep consistently getting dew, 200 is something all teams have in mind.”

The Super Kings lost both their openers early in their IPL 2021 opener, struggling at 7 for 2.

Suresh Raina (54), Moeen Ali (36) and Sam Curran (34) then lifted them to 188 for 7. However, it was a comfortable chase for DC, as Rishabh Pant and co. cruised home with more than an over to spare.