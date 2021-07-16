See Pics: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shivam Dube ties the knot

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Shivam Dube has tied the knot with his girlfriend. The 28-year-old shared picture of his wedding ceremony on his official social media account on Friday.

Along with images from the wedding function, Shivam Dube also shared an emotional message. He wrote:

“We loved with a love which was more than love… And now this is where our forever starts. Just Married … 16-07-2021 #togetherforever.”

Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad and Priyank Panchal were among those who congratulated Shivam Dube by replying to the post shared by the all-rounder.

The newly-married cricketer played six matches for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. He scored 145 runs at a strike rate of 117.88 with a best of 46. He failed to claim a single wicket with his medium-pace bowling.

Overall, Shivam Dube has featured in 21 IPL games and has scored 314 runs at a strike rate of 120.30. He also has four wickets to his name at an economy rate of 8.19.

Shivam Dube has played one ODI and 13 T20Is for India

Shivam Dube made his India debut with a T20I against Bangladesh in November 2019. He has played 13 T20Is and one ODI so far. The all-rounder has 105 runs to his name in T20Is at a strike rate of 136.36.

His highest of 54 came against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram in December 2019. Shivam Dube hit three fours and four sixes in his 30-ball knock. His effort, however, was in vain as India lost the match by eight wickets.

With his medium-pacers, Shivam Dube has claimed five wickets in T20Is but at an economy rate of over 10. His best bowling figures of 3 for 30 were registered against Bangladesh at Nagpur in November 2019. This was the same match in which Deepak Chahar returned with record figures of 6 for 7.

Shivam Dube bowled the most expensive over in an T20I by an Indian when he conceded 34 runs in an over against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in February 2020.

In his first-class career, Shivam Dube has scored 1012 runs from 16 matches at an average of 48.19. He has also picked up 40 wickets, averaging 24.27.

