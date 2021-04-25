IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag feels RR is unhappy with Sanju Samson's captaincy

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has said that he feels that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) players aren't too happy with Sanju Samson as their skipper. During a post-match show with Cricbuzz, Sehwag said that the Rajasthan team didn't look like a cohesive unit on the field.

Talking about the issue at hand, Sehwag said in Hindi [Roughly translated to English],

I feel the other players aren't happy about Sanju Samson being appointed captain. It's a known fact that if a player stays to himself, and is made the captain, he takes a long time to settle down as skipper and gel with the rest of the team members.

Sehwag also pointed out that he is yet to see Samson back his players after a bad game. In this regard, he said:

When a bowler goes for a lot of runs, the captain shouldn’t say anything. He should just speak to him and instill belief and trust in him. I have seen Rishabh Pant doing this, and this gives a lot of confidence to a bowler who has just bowled a bad over."

"The same goes for batsmen. Foreign batsmen in the RR dressing room don't seem to communicate much with each other. They just don't seem like a team.

"We trust our players to win matches."

- Sanju Samson. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 24, 2021

RR have had a topsy-turvy IPL season so far

The Rajasthan Royals have had a bumpy start to their IPL 2021 season. The Jaipur-based franchise has played 5 games, and are currently 6th in the IPL points table with 4 points.

The Royals had lost their opening game of IPL 2021 but came back with a win in the second match of the season. Post their win against DC, they hit a mini-slump, losing two matches on the bounce before winning again last night against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

With two of their biggest stars, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes unavailable due to injuries, the RR camp has struggled to find match winners in their side.

It will be interesting to see if their new captain, Sanju Samson, can change fortunes for the franchise this season and help them finish in a respectable position in the points table this year.

Rajasthan Royals will take on the mighty Mumbai Indians in their next match. Although MI has been below par this season, the scale will be tipped in favor of the 5-time champions. It could prove to be a tough outing for the Royals.