"Serious talent!"- Fans erupt as KKR's Venkatesh Iyer provides another masterclass

Venkatesh Iyer once again showed what a fantastic find he has been for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they posted 165 for 7 in their 20 overs. Iyer smashed 67 runs off 49 balls in a knock which included 9 fours and one maximum, to ensure that KKR reached a competitive total.
Fans hail Venkatesh Iyer for a fine knock
KKR lost the wicket of Shubman Gill early, but Venkatesh Iyer ensured that Punjab Kings (PBKS) didn't get any momentum whatsoever. Fans on Twitter hailed Venkatesh Iyer for a brilliant knock. They also trolled skipper Eoin Morgan for continuing his poor run of form.
Here are some of the reactions from the KKR innings:
PBKS opted to bowl first and that gave KKR batsmen the task of setting up a big score on the board. Shubman Gill's wicket did put KKR on the back foot. However, both Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer got together and steadied the ship.
The duo played some delightful strokes and capitalized on the loose deliveries. The left-hand right-hand combination was proving to be difficult for the PBKS bowlers to handle. They added 72 runs for the second wicket and ensured KKR had a platform to take off from.
KKR did lose a couple of quick wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Eoin Morgan after that. However, Nitish Rana provided the ideal cameo that took KKR to a competitive total.
In Chris Gayle's absence, the opening partnership of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will be all the more crucial. The target of 166 isn't going to be straightforward and if KKR pick up early wickets, then it will get even more difficult.
This is a virtual knockout game for PBKS and they will be keen on starting off the chase well. Only time will tell whether they will get the better of a confident KKR side.