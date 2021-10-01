×
"Serious talent!"- Fans erupt as KKR's Venkatesh Iyer provides another masterclass

Twitterati hail Venkatesh Iyer for a fine innings
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Oct 01, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Venkatesh Iyer once again showed what a fantastic find he has been for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they posted 165 for 7 in their 20 overs. Iyer smashed 67 runs off 49 balls in a knock which included 9 fours and one maximum, to ensure that KKR reached a competitive total.

Fans hail Venkatesh Iyer for a fine knock

KKR lost the wicket of Shubman Gill early, but Venkatesh Iyer ensured that Punjab Kings (PBKS) didn't get any momentum whatsoever. Fans on Twitter hailed Venkatesh Iyer for a brilliant knock. They also trolled skipper Eoin Morgan for continuing his poor run of form.

Here are some of the reactions from the KKR innings:

Venkatesh Iyer in five innings in #IPL2021 - he has crossed 40+ in 3 innings. Great consistency with a very good strike rate.
Venkatesh Iyer might just enter the stands and grab the collar of DJ after that chant. #IPL
Venkatesh Iyer is serious talent. - He is classy and also he has brilliant power hitting ability. #PBKSvKKR
Keeping an eye on Venkatesh Iyer, looking so good at the moment. 👀🔥

#KKRvPBKS #IPL2021
Venkatesh Iyer with the bat in #IPL2021:

41*(27)
53(30)
18(15)
14(15)
67(49)

What an impact, the man for #KKR. https://t.co/8iewzZA0E2
Not going 2talk about his lazy elegance or consistency with d bat .The body language,the confidence u see in his face as if he has been involved with IPL 4more than 10yrs is surely something 4u to believe he will be a great player in few years.Venkatesh(Iyer the great)
Now deft touch from Venkatesh Iyer.

Watched snippets of his game in the domestic. But such a pleasure to see him turn it on in the IPL!
There's a 90s flair about Venkatesh Iyer. That smash/drive off the last ball with no helmet is so very 80s-90s.

#KKRvPBKS
Venkatesh Iyer is having the kind of season Rahul Tripathi had with RPSG in 2017. Equally impactful performances with the bat. Delightful to watch both of them playing for #KKR now, and enjoying equally good form.

#PBKSvKKR | #IPL2021
Eoin Morgan angry on Shami for targeting his stumps. Clearly not in spirit of a high scoring match. #IPL
With this sort of form, Eoin Morgan should become England's mentor in T20 World Cup.

#IPL2021

PBKS opted to bowl first and that gave KKR batsmen the task of setting up a big score on the board. Shubman Gill's wicket did put KKR on the back foot. However, both Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer got together and steadied the ship.

The duo played some delightful strokes and capitalized on the loose deliveries. The left-hand right-hand combination was proving to be difficult for the PBKS bowlers to handle. They added 72 runs for the second wicket and ensured KKR had a platform to take off from.

KKR did lose a couple of quick wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Eoin Morgan after that. However, Nitish Rana provided the ideal cameo that took KKR to a competitive total.

In Chris Gayle's absence, the opening partnership of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will be all the more crucial. The target of 166 isn't going to be straightforward and if KKR pick up early wickets, then it will get even more difficult.

This is a virtual knockout game for PBKS and they will be keen on starting off the chase well. Only time will tell whether they will get the better of a confident KKR side.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
