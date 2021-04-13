IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan apologizes to fans after KKR's shocking defeat to MI

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was not satisfied with his team's performance against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. Khan took to Twitter to apologize to the franchise's fans for their disappointing performance in the final five overs.

The Eoin Morgan-led outfit required only 31 runs off 30 deliveries to beat the Mumbai Indians.

Although they had big hitters like Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins left, the Knight Riders surprisingly fell short by ten runs eventually.

"Disappointing performance to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!" Shah Rukh Khan tweeted after the match.

Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

The Knight Riders did a fine job of restricting the Mumbai Indians to 152 runs in the first innings. Andre Russell bowled the best spell of his IPL career and recorded the best figures against the Mumbai Indians in the tournament's history.

The Kolkata-based franchise started the run-chase brilliantly, riding on Nitish Rana's half-century. However, they lost momentum once Rana lost his wicket.

Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on eight runs off 11 deliveries, while Andre Russell scored a 15-ball nine. Pat Cummins, the team's most expensive player, got out for a golden duck.

Ultimately, the Mumbai Indians stole victory from the jaws of defeat at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Shah Rukh Khan has been a huge fan of the IPL

Shah Rukh Khan regularly attended IPL matches

Shah Rukh Khan has been a massive fan of the game and the IPL, which saw him buy a stake in the Kolkata-based franchise.

He has regularly supported the team and even takes time out of his busy schedule quite regularly to watch them play live in different stadiums.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan traveled to the United Arab Emirates to cheer for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Since he has been so connected to the franchise, he was naturally disappointed after their defeat tonight.