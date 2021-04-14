IPL 2021: Shahbaz Ahmed age, hometown, IPL salary and T20 stats

Shahbaz Ahmed received a surprise promotion in the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting lineup against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli announced at the toss Shahbaz Ahmed would bat at number three. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Devdutt Padikkal in the third over, Ahmed joined Kohli in the middle.

It is interesting to note that Ahmed has batted only twice in his IPL career before. He batted at number nine against the Delhi Capitals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium last year, while earlier this season, he came out to bat at number six versus the Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

With Shahbaz gaining promotion in the RCB batting lineup, his value as an all-rounder has increased. Here are some interesting facts you need to know about Bangalore's newest number three batsman.

Shahbaz Ahmed Age

Shahbaz Ahmed was born on December 12, 1994. The all-rounder bats left-handed and is a left-arm spinner.

Shahbaz Ahmed Height

Shahbaz Ahmed is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, which approximately equals 1.75 meters.

Shahbaz Ahmed IPL Salary

The Royal Challengers Bangalore signed Shahbaz Ahmed at his base price of ₹20 lakh at IPL Auction 2020. The Bangalore-based franchise retained him for the same price in IPL 2021.

Shahbaz Ahmed T20 stats

Shahbaz Ahmed has played 24 T20 matches in his domestic career, scalping 21 wickets. His best figures in domestic T20 cricket are 3/22, with his economy rate being 6.94.

Ahmed has amassed 181 runs in 14 T20 innings. His highest score in this format is 60*, suggesting he can score big if he gets going. The southpaw also has a List-A hundred to his name.

It will be exciting to see how he performs in his new role at the Royal Challengers Bangalore.