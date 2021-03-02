"Shahrukh Khan has the ability to finish games and we were looking at someone with similar traits"- Punjab Kings CEO

Punjab Kings spent ₹5.25 crore to sign uncapped batsman Shahrukh Khan at IPL Auction 2021. The Mohali-based franchise's CEO Satish Menon has now disclosed why the Kings bid a whopping sum for the Tamil Nadu star.

In an interview with WION on Monday (March 1), Satish Menon said that the Punjab Kings wanted a finisher like Shahrukh Khan. Hence, they fought an intense bidding war with the Royal Challengers Bangalore to sign Khan at the IPL Auction 2021.

"Shahrukh Khan is a really exciting talent. A player we had a good look at from domestic tournaments. The way he recently played in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was a glimpse of what he is capable of and we are confident that he is someone who will be there for us for a long. Shahrukh has the ability to finish games and we were looking at someone with similar traits. Really happy to get him," Menon said.

Shahrukh Khan has played for the Lyca Kovai Kings and the Madurai Super Giant in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. In 31 T20s so far in his career, Khan has scored 293 runs at a strike rate of 131.39. He has taken two wickets with his right-arm off-spin as well.

Shahrukh Khan was also a member of the Tamil Nadu cricket team that won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year. Batting in the team's middle order, Shahrukh aggregated 88 runs at a strike rate of 220.

Shahrukh Khan joins Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques in the Punjab Kings middle order

Shahrukh Khan has never played in the IPL before

While Shahrukh Khan has played some game-changing knocks in T20 cricket, he is yet to receive his maiden IPL cap. This year, he will share the dressing room with the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, and Fabian Allen.

The 25-year-old rising star will be keen to improve his batting by learning from the world's best players. He will likely bat in the middle order with Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, and Deepak Hooda in the Punjab Kings playing XI. It will be interesting to see how the debutant performs for the Mohali-based franchise.