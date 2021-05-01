IPL 2021: "It's like El Classico, it's going to be intense" - Shardul Thakur on MI-CSK clash

Pacer Shardul Thakur expressed his excitement about the 'El Classico' of the IPL, the battle between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The high-flying Super Kings started the Delhi leg of the tournament with a brilliant victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians bounced back with a win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) after consecutive losses at Chepauk.

Shardul Thakur believes this is a must-watch game and is confident that the whole of India will be glued to their television sets on Saturday night.

"I think everyone knows. It's like El Classico, what you call Barcelona and Real Madrid. So, it's that quality game. Top cities, I mean, Chennai and Mumbai...so all the people in India, in fact, the whole of India would be cheering for both the teams. I think you would have equal number of fans. So, there's again a lot of competition amongst themselves as well. I think it is the top game to be watched on the TV right now," said the CSK speedster.

Shardul Thakur added that the battle will be intense and looked back at some of the nerve-wracking games between the two sides in the prior editions of the IPL.

"It is going to be intense. We have seen that Mumbai-Chennai games...a game is not over until a team wins the game. We have seen so many comebacks, so many good bowling performances, so many batting performances. Overall, it's going to be very intense."

"Dressing room environment was brilliant even when we didn't qualify last year" - CSK's Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur spoke about how the CSK side stuck together during IPL 2020 despite their failure to qualify for the playoffs. He added that the team atmosphere has remained positive this year as well.

"CSK environment has always been good. Last year, we didn't qualify. Lot of people said that CSK has lost the form but the dressing room environment was brilliant through the tournament. Everyone stuck together, we all used to have the meals together and that has been the significance of our dressing room. Even this year, it's nothing different. It's the same," he said.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Shardul Thakur expanded on how the CSK unit is a close-knit group, saying:

"Like Mahi bhai said in the last game, everyone in the dressing room, even those who are not getting their chances are so much into the game supporting each and everyone. They're carrying out drinks for us, cheering from the dugout. It's overall a brilliant team atmosphere."

Shardul Thakur has picked up four wickets in six games this season while maintaining an economy rate of 9.66.