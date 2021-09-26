IPL 2021: “When is his performance coming?”- Shaun Pollock questions Kedar Jadhav's continuous selection in SRH playing XI

Former South African captain Shaun Pollock has questioned the continuous selection of under-performing batter Kedar Jadhav in the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) playing XI. According to Pollock, given the experience he possesses and the salary that he earns, Jadhav has hardly delivered anything substantial.

36-year-old Jadhav was dismissed for 12 on Saturday as SRH went down to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five runs in Match 37 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah. In the previous game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) as well he was dismissed cheaply, for 3. In six matches for SRH this season, the batter has totalled 55 runs at a pedestrian strike rate of 105.76.

Expressing amazement at the non-performing batter being given so many chances by SRH, Pollock opined that the former India all-rounder hasn’t been able to justify his selection at all.

“In the battting, David Warner was out of the side, he’s come back in. You can get into bad form. Manish Pandey tried to regroup given the situation but Kedar Jadhav, over all these years… He gets a decent salary to come out and play. We really are still asking - when is his performance coming to justify his continuous selection in the side? It is difficult to pick out one individual but over a space of eight games, surely people need to be producing more than what we’ve seen,” the former South African speedster opined in a video interaction on Cricbuzz.

According to Pollock, SRH have some great coaches but they too must be having a tough time dealing with issues since the players are just not able to perform.

“It is hard for the coaching staff to say anything because the environment you live in, it is supposed to be a family environment. It is difficult to have a go at players at times. But there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. (Trevor) Bayliss is supposed to be a fantastic guy, everyone loves him and talks about what a good coach he is,” Pollock said.

He indirectly questioned the attitude of the players and commented:

“What are the players actually doing to try and help them perform? You have a relaxed environment, you give them everything that they require. They are paid good money and, at some stage, players have got to start producing the goods. I feel for them, in their environment and the coaching staff. I know Tom Moody well, I know VVS (Laxman) and Murali (Muralitharan) will be trying his best. He will be coming up with plenty of ideas on how they can perform.”

SRH’s five-run defeat to PBKS on Saturday was their eighth loss in nine matches and fifth in a row.

“It’s not like they have been the whipping boys”- Pollock surprised by SRH’s dip in fortunes

During the discussion, Pollock pointed out that SRH have a number of proven performers in their ranks. He illustrated that they have an impressive overall record in the IPL, which is why their effort this year will be considered hugely disappointing.

“Look at the players. Rashid Khan, wherever he goes, he is MVP. He’s probably the best T20 player that goes around, from a bowling perspective for sure. You have Warners, Williamsons. They are a team that has been in the running over the years. It’s not like they have been the whipping boys. They have been in the finals. They were champions in 2016 and they played some unbelievable cricket not so long ago. The players have let the coaching staff down. You can’t get away from that,” the South African legend concluded.

SRH will next come up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai on Monday, September 27.

Edited by Sai Krishna