IPL 2021: 'Looking like a million bucks' - Sunil Gavaskar hails Shikhar Dhawan

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been left mighty impressed with Shikhar Dhawan's swashbuckling form that has propelled the Delhi Capitals opener to the top of the runscoring charts in IPL 2021.

Shikhar Dhawan, the current Orange Cap holder with 380 runs in the tournament so far, continued on his merry way in last night's match against the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

Chasing Punjab's 167-run target, the 35-year-old guided Delhi to a comfortable seven-wicket win with an unbeaten 69-run knock (47 balls, six fours and two sixes).

Dhawan's masterful innings and the ease at which he has been scoring runs throughout this tournament has caught the eye of Gavaskar, who is widely hailed as one of the best openers ever.

Singing the elegant left-hander's praise on Star Sports, Gavaskar said:

"Look at some of his shots. These are the shots which have always got runs. He hasn’t tried to do anything different. These are the shots that he plays in all forms of the game, in longer formats as well. They are paying off for him and he is looking like a million bucks."

The run machine, 3rd fifty in #IPL2021 - 51* from 35 balls - The season of Shikhar Dhawan continues. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021

What also caught Gavaskar's eye was the way the seasoned pro took up the responsibility to finish off the match.

"It’s so important. At the end of the day, a lot of times a set batsman gets out on the 15th or the 16th over and a new batsman has to come in and he doesn’t find it easy. The asking rate might be pretty much run-a-ball at that stage but even a new batsman coming in can find it difficult. So, if you are well set and you want to go, and finish it. And that’s what Shikhar Dhawan did," the 71-year-old said.

Shikhar Dhawan not taking his form for granted, hasn't got into bad habits: Sunil Gavaskar

Players with more than 40 half-centuries in the IPL:



🔥 David Warner - 50

🔥 SHIKHAR DHAWAN - 44



End of list. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/arau89r8ZS — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) May 2, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan was in fine form in last year's edition as well, scoring 618 runs in 17 matches to help DC reach their maiden IPL final.

While he was pipped to the Orange Cap by the brilliance of KL Rahul (670 runs) in IPL 2020, Shikhar Dhawan is currently ahead of the Punjab Kings skipper by 49 runs.

Applauding Shikhar for his sustained brilliance, Gavaskar said that the Indian opener's ability to keep things simple and not get carried away by his good form was helping him perform consistently.

"He's been in tremendous form right from the start of the season. He is carrying his form and he is not taking it easy at all. Sometimes, batsmen tend to take the good form for granted, and get into bad habits. But he hasn’t got into any," concluded Sunil Gavaskar.

Top of the table 👏 Well done boys. @KagisoRabada25, @PrithviShaw, you were amazing today 💪 pic.twitter.com/4cvVdiWIJH — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 2, 2021