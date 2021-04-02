I expect to aim for the trophy: Shivam Dube on his IPL 2021 plans

Shivam Dube, who was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2021 auction, recently revealed his ambitions of lifting the trophy for his new franchise this season. Excited at the prospect of being an asset to his team, he stated that he would be open to taking up any role as per the needs of his team.

Speaking to the media ahead of IPL 2021, Shivam Dube said:

"I think, I have played at many positions, so I don't care much about what I can do, I care much about what the team needs from me. So if they want me to bat up the order, I can bat at any number, early in the innings, and if they want me as a finisher in any game, I can do that also."

He further added,

"I have played the roles in many formats, like many tournaments of the IPL and domestic and Indian teams also, so I am really free about that."

The 27-year old all-rounder, who was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.4 cr at this year's auction, revealed that he is excited to learn a lot more from the team's director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara.

"He [Kumar Sangakkara] has played a lot of cricket and is going to watch me and going to tell me what I need to add in my game to improve and to be a better left-handed batsman," Shivam Dube told the media.

Dube emphasized that it would be a great learning experience to train under a veteran cricketer to improve his overall game.

Grateful to be playing for Rajasthan Royals: Shivam Dube

Advertisement

Heading into the cash-rich tournament, Shivam Dube expressed his plans, stating he expects both his team and himself to aim for the trophy. He further revealed that he doesn't have any personal expectations from the tournament, and that he just wants to give it all for the team that believed in his abilities.

"The one thing I would always be grateful is that I will be playing for Rajasthan and they will be trusting me a lot," Shivam Dube said.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against the newly re-branded Punjab Kings on April 12 in Mumbai.