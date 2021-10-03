IPL 2021: “You have to keep upgrading yourself” - Shivam Dube reflects on memorable return to RR playing XI 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Shivam Dube stated that he had been working extremely hard on upgrading his skills in the nets while he was not part of the playing XI.

Dube played a fantastic knock of 64 not out in 42 balls in match number 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. RR went on to stun Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets to stay alive in the playoffs race.

Speaking after RR’s surprise victory, Dube revealed that he has been constantly working on trying to improve his game.

“You have to keep upgrading yourself and work hard. Anything you do in life, you have to work hard. In cricket, you need to keep pushing yourself, only then can you improve and I was doing that. I got some time during the off-season. And when I came back to the team, I kept improving myself. I am continuing to work on my skills,” the 28-year-old asserted at a post-match virtual conference.

RR captain Sanju Samson admitted after the win that the franchise had been discussing Dube’s inclusion for the past few days.

“We have been discussing about Dube from the last 2-3 games. Mahipal (Lomror) did a good job in the first few games but we thought today might be his day. He has been working hard in the nets, very happy for him,” Samson said at the post-match ceremony.

Saturday’s clash was Dube’s first game for RR in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Before that, he featured in a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Delhi back in April. He had scored 35 in that encounter, which RR lost by seven wickets.

“Yashasvi’s batting was something different” - Shivam Dube

Before Dube’s innings, it was opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rollicking half-century that set the tone of the chase. Jaiswal reached his 50 in 19 balls before being dismissed soon after.

Hailing Jaiswal’s performance, Dube commented:

“Obviously, any team needs a good start. Yashasvi and (Evin) Lewis were amazing. Yashasvi’s batting was something different today. We needed that start today, we had it and we finished the match early,” the RR all-rounder added.

With Saturday’s win, RR stayed alive in the playoffs race. They are currently sixth in the points table with 10 points from 12 games.

