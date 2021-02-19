"I was getting the feeling that I will be going to the Rajasthan Royals" - Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has said he had an inkling that he would be turning up for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021.

The Mumbai all-rounder was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. He was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals for a sum of ₹4.4 crores at the auction.

During an interaction on Star Sports, Shivam Dube was asked if he had any preferred teams in mind, with the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad bidding for him apart from the Royals.

The seam-bowling all-rounder responded that he would have loved to join any franchise but had the notion that he might be playing for the Jaipur-based franchise in IPL 2021.

"I am really excited to join Rajasthan Royals. I was open to go to any of the franchises but I was getting the feeling that I will be going to the Rajasthan Royals. But wherever I go, getting to play cricket is more important," said Dube.

When asked if he is working on any particular area of his game, Shivam Dube replied that he is putting in the hard yards to improve on the bowling front.

"The role I get as a batsman is always a difficult one. I feel I am doing good there and I am doing well as a bowler as well. But I am working more on my bowling as there are a few things I should definitely be doing. If those things improve, I will be in a better mode," observed Dube.

"I don't go too much into technique" - Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is looking forward to face Jofra Archer in the nets

Shivam Dube responded he does not believe in tinkering too much with his technique when asked about the same by Irfan Pathan.

"I go more with the flow, whether it is batting or bowling, and don't go too much into technique because I know I can't change the technique much now and I am happy with the way it is set currently," said Dube.

The 27-year-old signed off by stating that he is excited at the prospect of facing Jofra Archer in the nets.

"It was always my dream to play Jofra Archer. It is good I don't have to face him in a match and I can improve myself further by playing him in the nets," concluded Shivam Dube.

The Rajasthan Royals have a couple of world-class all-rounders in Ben Stokes and Chris Morris in their squad. IPL 2021 would present a great opportunity for Shivam Dube to learn from the dynamic duo and improve in all facets of his game.