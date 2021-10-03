"Should be telecasted on Cartoon Network"- Fans troll PBKS, Pooran for bottling the chase

Punjab Kings (PBKS) failed to reach a target of 165 set by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and fell short by six runs in Sharjah on Sunday.

Nicholas Pooran once again failed to get a big score and that proved to be quite a blow for PBKS.

Twitterati trolls PBKS for choking yet another run chase

With this win, RCB have ensured they qualify for the playoffs. PBKS, on the other hand, will have to depend on other results if they are to qualify.

Fans on Twitter trolled PBKS for not being able to reach the target despite being on par for most of the chase. Here is what they had to say through some of their reactions:

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Mumbai Indians won only one match in this IPL leg and that too against this free giving 2 points PBKS team. Mumbai Indians won only one match in this IPL leg and that too against this free giving 2 points PBKS team.

Prithvi @Puneite_ Maybe its something to do with the Franchise. Pooran's stocks could rocket like Maxwell when he leaves PBKS Maybe its something to do with the Franchise. Pooran's stocks could rocket like Maxwell when he leaves PBKS

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Anil Kumble should tell Pooran talent without performance is nothing. In the previous ball Mayank was clearly telling him to play it easy and be careful against Yuzi and yet he throws it away. This is poor just poor. #RCBvsPBKS Anil Kumble should tell Pooran talent without performance is nothing. In the previous ball Mayank was clearly telling him to play it easy and be careful against Yuzi and yet he throws it away. This is poor just poor. #RCBvsPBKS

Manya @CSKian716 Wasim Jaffer has had more air-time than Pooran. Wasim Jaffer has had more air-time than Pooran.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Pooran isn't doing much different from last season. Just that returns have dwindled by a huge margin.



From 353 runs at an avg of 35.3 and SR of 169 to 85 runs at an avg of 7.72 and SR of 111.84.



These are perils of a high risk & high reward approach. Pooran isn't doing much different from last season. Just that returns have dwindled by a huge margin.



From 353 runs at an avg of 35.3 and SR of 169 to 85 runs at an avg of 7.72 and SR of 111.84.



These are perils of a high risk & high reward approach.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Punjab Kings' run chases after 15 overs should be telecasted on Cartoon Network. #IPL Punjab Kings' run chases after 15 overs should be telecasted on Cartoon Network. #IPL

So near...yet so far...

Poor tactics...shoddy luck...Pooran turning into Maxwell of 2020...ridiculous selections...



Same old story from last 3-4 years!



#PBKS Better to lose to Rcb than staying alive and see your hopes crash infront of your eyes against Yellow army!So near...yet so far...Poor tactics...shoddy luck...Pooran turning into Maxwell of 2020...ridiculous selections...Same old story from last 3-4 years! Better to lose to Rcb than staying alive and see your hopes crash infront of your eyes against Yellow army!



So near...yet so far...

Poor tactics...shoddy luck...Pooran turning into Maxwell of 2020...ridiculous selections...



Same old story from last 3-4 years!



#PBKS

RCB opted to bat first and once again the opening pair of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave the team a great start, putting up 68 runs for the first wicket.

Although RCB lost wickets at regular intervals after that, Glenn Maxwell showed why he is rated so highly in this format. The Aussie scored a fine half-century against his former team.

AB de Villiers was also among the runs as RCB scored 164-7 on a challenging wicket. The opening stand for PBKS was going to be crucial and they did get the start that they needed, with both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal pouncing on loose deliveries.

At one stage, PBKS were 91-0 and looked to be coasting home. But Shahbaz Ahmed brought RCB back into the game with the wicket of KL Rahul.

Yuzvendra Chahal then proceeded to pick up wickets at regular intervals to keep the pressure on Punjab. He ended up with three scalps, while George Garton also chipped in with a wicket.

Nicholas Pooran's form has been a cause for concern for a long time for PBKS. It might be time for them to move on from him as he hasn't shown any form at all season.

PBKS could only manage to reach 158 in the end, falling short by six runs.

