"Should be telecasted on Cartoon Network"- Fans troll PBKS, Pooran for bottling the chase

Punjab Kings (PBKS) failed to reach a target of 165 set by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and fell short by six runs in Sharjah on Sunday.
Nicholas Pooran once again failed to get a big score and that proved to be quite a blow for PBKS.
With this win, RCB have ensured they qualify for the playoffs. PBKS, on the other hand, will have to depend on other results if they are to qualify.
Fans on Twitter trolled PBKS for not being able to reach the target despite being on par for most of the chase. Here is what they had to say through some of their reactions:
RCB opted to bat first and once again the opening pair of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave the team a great start, putting up 68 runs for the first wicket.
Although RCB lost wickets at regular intervals after that, Glenn Maxwell showed why he is rated so highly in this format. The Aussie scored a fine half-century against his former team.
AB de Villiers was also among the runs as RCB scored 164-7 on a challenging wicket. The opening stand for PBKS was going to be crucial and they did get the start that they needed, with both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal pouncing on loose deliveries.
At one stage, PBKS were 91-0 and looked to be coasting home. But Shahbaz Ahmed brought RCB back into the game with the wicket of KL Rahul.
Yuzvendra Chahal then proceeded to pick up wickets at regular intervals to keep the pressure on Punjab. He ended up with three scalps, while George Garton also chipped in with a wicket.
Nicholas Pooran's form has been a cause for concern for a long time for PBKS. It might be time for them to move on from him as he hasn't shown any form at all season.
PBKS could only manage to reach 158 in the end, falling short by six runs.
