IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer begins preparations for the second phase of the tournament

Delhi Capitals cricketer Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first half of IPL 2021 owing to an injury, has begun his preparations for the second half of the tournament. The second phase of IPL 2021 is scheduled to commence on September 19 in the UAE.

Iyer picked up a shoulder injury during the limited-overs series against England, which ruled him out for several months. He underwent surgery and was in rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. Iyer has begun his training in a bid to return to competitive cricket. He traveled with the Delhi Capitals squad to the UAE and was recently seen taking some throwdowns in the nets.

The Delhi Capitals' Twitter handle uploaded a picture of Shreyas Iyer batting and captioned it:

"Meanwhile in the UAE... Can you guess who's back at practice in DC colours?"

Meanwhile in the UAE... 🤩🇦🇪



Can you guess who's back at practice in DC colours? 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/xWhR65pbqb — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's return to Delhi Capitals will give the management in a dilemma. In Iyer's absence, Rishabh Pant was handed the skipper role and did well in his first spell as Delhi captain. The Capitals are currently at the top of the points table with six wins from eight matches.

No idea about captaincy, it is in the hands of the owners: Shreyas Iyer

Recently, during a conversation with the Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel, Shreyas Iyer played down questions about the DC captaincy. Instead, Iyer stressed that his focus is to guide Delhi Capitals to their maiden title this season.

"I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal is to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before," said Shreyas Iyer.

﻿The Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign in the second phase of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar