IPL 2021: "Shreyas Iyer's return will be a big plus point for Delhi Capitals" - Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra believes Shreyas Iyer's return to action in the second phase of IPL 2021 will be a significant boost for the Delhi Capitals (DC).

In an interview with JK 24x7 News, Amit Mishra spoke at length about IPL 2021. The Delhi Capitals star played four games in the first phase, bagging six wickets. His four-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians helped the Delhi Capitals snap their losing streak against the two-time defending champions.

Unfortunately, DC's regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was unavailable for the first phase of IPL 2021 because of a shoulder injury. Now, with the league's remaining matches scheduled to be held in September and October, Iyer will likely return to his franchise for the second phase.

When asked to reflect on Delhi's IPL 2021 campaign, Amit Mishra replied:

"The best thing about Delhi Capitals is the combination of youth and experience. We have the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the youth section. I think Iyer has been recovering well, and he will likely be available for the second phase of IPL 2021. So, it will be a big plus point for us."

Luckily, I had very few symptoms: Amit Mishra talks about testing positive for COVID-19 during IPL 2021

Amit Mishra was one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 during the first phase of IPL 2021. In the same interview, Mishra revealed that he did not experience many symptoms. In fact, he had almost recovered inside seven days.

"Yes, I have fully recovered. Luckily, I had very few symptoms, which is why I had almost recovered in a week. But the medical staff advised a 10-day quarantine. So I left for home after the quarantine. I took rest for a few days, and I have slowly begun some physical exercises now," Amit Mishra said.

Amit Mishra will be vaccinated before the second phase of IPL 2021 begins. The 38-year-old is looking forward to attaining full fitness so that he can begin his cricket practice for the remaining IPL 2021 matches soon

"IPL 2021 was going ahead as per the plan, but due to some problems, the organizers had to suspend the season. I will work hard on my fitness in the next two months," Amit Mishra concluded.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee