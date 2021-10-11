"Signs of panic" - Brad Hogg on Delhi Capitals' team combination

Former Australian player Brad Hogg opined that the Delhi Capitals (DC) showed signs of panic going into Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai. Hogg felt the change in the team combination was a huge call for the playoff stages and could have been prompted by panic.

The Delhi Capitals went into the match with six specialist bowling options and five batters in the line-up. They ended up promoting all-rounder Axar Patel to no.4 in a bid to lengthen their batting line-up.

Hogg stated that the decision not to include the extra batter in the side was a “big change-up".

“Delhi Capitals going in with 6 front line bowlers rather than the extra specialist batter was a big change up for the finals. Signs of panic,” Hogg wrote on Twitter.

The Delhi Capitals had failed to defend a target of 165 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-over thriller earlier this week. The result of the match might have had a bearing on the Capitals going in with an extra bowler against the Super Kings.

However, the Chennai outfit proved to be the better side on the night, edging past the table-toppers with two balls to spare.

"Iyer v Hazlewood was the turning point" - Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg reckons Josh Hazlewood's spell against Shreyas Iyer was the turning point.

Brad Hogg felt that the mini-battle between Shreyas Iyer and Josh Hazlewood at the start of the first innings was the turning point in Qualifier 1.

Delhi Capitals began with a flier, scoring 32 runs without losing a wicket in the first three overs. Iyer came into the middle, replacing Shikhar Dhawan, who fell to Hazlewood in the fourth over.

The right-hander only managed a single run off the 12 balls he played on the night. Iyer faced six balls from the Aussie pacer without scoring a run and top-edged one on the seventh delivery, holing out to cover point.

Hogg pointed out that dot balls in the powerplay are crucial on the UAE tracks.

“Iyer v Hazlewood was the turning point in the match. & balls no run in a PP is crucial in the UAE,” Hogg tweeted.

Delhi Capitals have one more shot at booking a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final. They will face the winners of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on October 13 at Sharjah.

