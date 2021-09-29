IPL 2021: Simarjeet Singh replaces injured Arjun Tendulkar in MI squad

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have named Simarjeet Singh as a replacement for the injured Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Arjun Tendulkar, who did not play a single match for MI in IPL 2021, was purchased at the auction for his base price of INR 20 lakh. The official website of MI informed that Simarjeet, a right-arm medium-fast bowler, has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines.

Simarjeet was one of the reserve bowlers during India’s tour of Sri Lanka in July this year. The 23-year-old has played 10 first-class matches, 19 List A games and 15 T20s in his career and has claimed a total of 74 wickets.

As for Arjun Tendulkar, the 22-year-old left-arm pacer has played only two T20 matches and has claimed two wickets so far. His father, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, is the mentor of the MI franchise.

Important not to let down our guard: MI skipper Rohit Sharma after win over PBKS

MI registered a much-needed win on Tuesday, defeating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi. MI had earlier tasted defeats against Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore.

At the post-match presentation ceremony after the win over PBKS, MI skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that the performance will give them a lot of confidence. He said:

"We do agree that we didn't play to our potential, but it's a long tournament and we need to stick to our plans and reading the situations is very important and we can take a lot of confidence from that. It is important not to lose the guard.”

Rohit also praised MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who found form with an unbeaten 40 off 30 balls.

"The way he (Hardik) understood the situation was very crucial from a team's perspective, it's important for him to spend the time in the middle as he's coming back from a injury," added Rohit.

Rohit conceded that it was a tough call to leave out Ishan Kishan but praised his replacement Saurabh Tiwary, who contributed a crucial 45.

"It's a tough call (on dropping Ishan Kishan). Saurabh (Tiwary) has played the perfect role today and he's done well to nudge around in the middle overs. We are gonna back him (Ishan Kishan) as he's a very important player for us," Rohit asserted.

MI will next take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Sharjah on Saturday, October 2.

