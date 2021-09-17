IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah hit the MI nets

Mumbai Indians (MI) players Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have ended their quarantine today and have entered the nets for training. Sharma and Yadav were seen playing some delightful strokes while Bumrah was seen adjusting his line and length to the shortest format. He also had a chat with bowling coach Shane Bond.

MI posted a video on their official Twitter handle where the three players could be seen adjusting to the conditions in the UAE after having returned from India's tour of England.

You can watch the video below:

I cannot wait for the first MI game: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is excited about playing the second leg of IPl 2021. The 31-year-old has been one of the best batsmen for MI over the past four seasons. After the first half of the tournament was played in India, the tournament has now returned to where it was played in 2020 - the UAE.

Suryakumar Yadav is happy and feels like nothing has changed. He believes that although conditions are different to what they were in England, the team is in good spirits and he cannot wait for their clash against the Chennai Super Kings. He said:

"It feels great to be back here. I feel I was here only for the last 6-8 months. It feels the same, coming from the dressing room, going into the net areas, batting against the same bowlers, same guys with the sticks. A little challenging first six-seven days and obviously today. As we were playing there in 18-20 degrees and here it is 40 degrees. But our management has a nice hydration process being slipped over our room."

The IPL 2021 season will resume with an encounter between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai on September 19.

