IPL 2021: "Spotted Kerala Blasters fan in Rajasthan Royals camp" - RR welcome back skipper Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have welcomed their skipper Sanju Samson ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021, which is set to commence on September 19 in the UAE.

The Rajasthan Royals cricketers have checked into Mumbai before they fly out to the UAE. The likes of Jaydev Unadkat and young all-rounder Riyan Parag, among others, have assembled in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the franchise posted a funny caption to welcome Sanju Samson to the team hotel. Sharing a couple of pictures on social media, the Rajasthan Royals wrote:

"We’ve spotted a @keralablasters fan in the Royals Camp. 😋. Welcome back, Skip. 🤗"

Incidentally, Sanju Samson, who hails from Kerala, is a big fan of Indian Super League franchise Kerala Blasters. The wicket-keeper batsman was spotted donning a Blasters jersey while checking into the Rajasthan Royals team hotel.

Samson, who looked off-colour in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, will look to hit his stride when IPL 2021 resumes. The 26-year-old made a decent start to the campaign, hitting a century against the Punjab Kings. Overall, he has accumulated 277 runs from seven matches at an average of 46.16.

Rajasthan Royals sign Tabraiz Shami and Glenn Phillips as replacements

Rajasthan Royals, who are fifth in the points table, have roped in New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Glenn Phillips and top-ranked T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi as replacements for Jos Buttler and Andrew Tye respectively. The Royals will also miss the services of ace all-rounder Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer.

Phillips, who is currently plying his trade in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), will join the squad directly from the Islands. Shamsi, on the other hand, will be in action against Sri Lanka and will be traveling to the UAE after the bilateral series.

The Rajasthan Royals will start their campaign against the Punjab Kings on September 21 in Dubai.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar