"SRH bottled!"- Fans react as Warner's men collapse against RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made the perfect start to their IPL 2021 campaign by winning their first two games. For the second time in two nights, the team that seemed to be comfortably coasting to victory made a complete meal of the chase, and this time that team was Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Glenn Maxwell's well-made 59 helped RCB post a fighting total of 149-8 in their 20 overs. Although it seemed to be slightly below par, the Chennai track was bound to slow down and batting was going to get difficult.

SRH needed a good start and although they lost Wriddhiman Saha early, David Warner and Manish Pandey formed a strong partnership to consolidate the chase. When it looked certain that SRH were going to get home comfortably, a flurry of wickets turned the game in RCB's favour.

Twitter reacts to SRH choking against RCB

RCB fans were thrilled by the way Virat Kohli's men fought till the end and won the game by six runs. SRH fans, on the other hand, were disappointed by the way their team just threw away a comfortable run-chase. Here is how the Twitterati reacted:

What a comeback win for #RCB - SRH was 96 for 1 from 13.2 overs while chasing 150 runs then Royal Challengers Banglore won the match was 6 runs - Brilliant bowling lead by youngster Shahbaz taking 3 wickets in the 17th over. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 14, 2021

Anybody make sense of these frequent & major batting collapses this season after 13-14 overs have been bowled? Like SRH, KKR too had succumbed in an earlier match when victory seemed within grasp. Pitch, nerves, both or wot? All said, fine defence of a modest score by RCB — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 14, 2021

#SRH collapses in run chases in IPL since 2019 (equation)



15/8 vs DC Hyderabad (55 off 29)

32/8 vs RCB Dubai (43 off 29)

14/7 vs KXIP Dubai (27 off 24)

29/7 vs RCB Chennai (35 off 24)#SRHvRCB — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 14, 2021

#Kohli winning this match with no world class bowlers..he has proved that he is best in captaincy also..#RCB #SRH#ViratKohli#SRHvRCB — RCB ian (@iiig90905291) April 14, 2021

Shahbaz Ahmed bowled just one over before the 16th over, #SRH needing 35 from 24 balls with 8 wickets in hand and Kohli trusted the youngster to do the match and he took 3 wickets by giving just one run - wickets of Samad, Manish and Bairstow. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/4Gpwb8qKd0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 14, 2021

Virat the captain was absolute beast

- SRH fan — Ryan Ike (@RyanIke4) April 14, 2021

Momentum was with srh completely till 12th over and then captain kohli decided to give over to kyle . All momentum shifted towards rcb from that over after warners wicket . Outstanding Captaincy by king kohli 🐐 — Akshat ॐ🌟 (@StanVirat) April 14, 2021

This is why....he has been the lone Warrior of @SunRisers for years...but in the end a warrior also need a companion to triumph anything...we believe in SRH #OrangArmy #IPL2021 #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/CZoO2YcKSn — Ankit Raj (@jersey_no_31) April 14, 2021

SRH ignoring the G.O.A.T finisher they have pic.twitter.com/Xnl1ceXlBw — Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) April 14, 2021

Kane Williamson KW after

after losing the WC seeing SRH's

batting#SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/WgZpPiKiyb — Manya (@CSKian716) April 14, 2021

Yesterday KKR v/s MI

Today SRH v/s RCB#RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/BuwQCL5HtN — Inam Choudhary (@ChoudharyInam09) April 14, 2021

Only Kane Williamson can save the matches like that for SRH.

Don't bench your lucky charm like that.

With some solid bowling line up as they perfectly have , they can use him.

Bairstow, Warner, kane & Rashid with Sandeep , Bhuvi , nattu, Nadeem makes Decent 4.#RCBvsSRH#SRHvRCB — Akshay Bhalgotra (@akshay_0901) April 14, 2021

KKR middle order is greater than SRH's middle order — Citizen ᵀᴴᴬᴸᴬ⁵⁰ (@Itz_Citizen) April 14, 2021

At 96-1 with Warner and Pandey looking comfortable, RCB were falling short of ideas to break the partnership and make inroads. That was when the SRH skipper played a rash shot off Kyle Jamieson's bowling and was caught by Daniel Christian at long on.

Still, with the experienced Jonny Bairstow and a well-set Pandey at the crease, SRH were favorites to win the game. However, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed turned the game on its head, picking up three wickets in the 17th over.

Suddenly, the required run-rate crossed 10 runs per over and there was panic in the SRH camp. Although Rashid Khan tried his best to take SRH home, the pressure of the chase got to them and RCB emerged victorious.

The win has taken Kohli's men to the top of the table, while Warner and his Orange Army have a lot to think about.