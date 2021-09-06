IPL 2021: SRH captain Kane Williamson lands in Dubai ahead of second leg

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson landed in Dubai on Sunday (September 5) ahead of the second phase of this year's Indian Premier League. Several Indian domestic players, who are a part of the SRH squad, were flown to the gulf country on September 1.

The cohort is expected to begin training after serving their six-day quarantine period. The Hyderabad-based franchise took to their social media handles to make the announcement of their skipper's arrival.

They captioned it:

It is worth mentioning that the star Kiwi batsman was appointed as the SRH captain midway through the first leg of IPL 2021 after the sacking of David Warner. The unceremonous exit of the southpaw has irked a major section of the franchise's supporters as well.

Ex-SRH captain David Warner is also expected to reach Dubai by next week. The swashbuckling opener confirmed the same while replying to a fan's comment on the team's recent Instagram post.

SRH are currently the wooden spooners of IPL 2021

The 2016 champions are in search of a miraculous turnaround in the latest season of the cash-rich league. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table and are in desperate need of a move on.

Having played seven matches in IPL 2021, the Men in Orange have just a solitary win to their name. It remains to be seen if they will be able to change their fortunes around in the UAE under Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson stats in IPL 2021

While several critics have questioned Williamson's batting style in T20 cricket, the right-hander has often silenced them with his impactful knocks. He has accumulated 128 runs in four appearances so far in IPL 2021.

Apart from being the team's in-charge, he is also expected to be their top-performer with the bat this year alongside David Warner. They are scheduled to take on the Delhi Capitals on September 22 in Dubai in their first match of the UAE leg.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra