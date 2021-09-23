IPL 2021: SRH coach Trevor Bayliss reveals why Sandeep Sharma didn’t bowl in the powerplay

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Trevor Bayliss said that Khaleel Ahmed bowled instead of Sandeep Sharma in the powerplay against Delhi Capitals (DC). That's because the thinktank expected taller bowlers to be more effective in Dubai.

Defending a below-par total of 134 for 9, SRH opened the bowling with Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sandeep Sharma came on to bowl later in the innings, but proved ineffective, conceding 26 runs in his three overs without picking up a wicket.

At a post-match conference, Bayliss was asked to elaborate on the decision to not bowl Sharma at the start of the innings.

“Khaleel (Ahmed) in our practice matches has probably been one of our best bowlers. He was getting the ball to move around in those practice games. He is a little bit taller (than the other bowlers). We thought the balls for the taller guys were sticking in the wicket. He basically bowled quite well.” Bayliss said, responding to a Sportskeeda query.

The SRH coach added:

“It was one of those things, trying to fit three new-ball bowlers into two. Today, we went with Khaleel, which meant Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) had to play a little bit of a different role.”

While Khaleel Ahmed (1/33) picked up the wicket of Prithvi Shaw with a full delivery that angled away, Bhuvneshwar went wicketless in his three overs.

“Little bit of an upset, but these guys are professional players” - Bayliss on COVID-19 striking SRH camp

Ahead of Wednesday’s match, SRH were dealt a major blow when one of their key pacers, T Natarajan, tested positive for COVID-19. Along with him, a few of his close contacts, including all-rounder Vijay Shankar, had to be sent into isolation.

Asked whether the COVID-19 situation impacted SRH's result in any way, Bayliss replied in the negative. Admitting that Natarajan missing out upset the plans a bit, Bayliss added:

“I don’t think it would have affected the situation of the match. They (DC) played way too well for us tonight. It was a little bit of an upset. Natarajan was going to play, but these guys are professional players."

"Every now and then, there’s an injury just before play, and you have got to make a late replacement. I am sure all of the players are, in a way, used to that. But we hope Nattu gets over it pretty quickly, and we can move on.”

SRH’s defeat on Wednesday was their seventh in eight matches in IPL 2021. As a result, their chances of qualifying for the playoffs this year are all but over.

