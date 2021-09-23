IPL 2021: "SRH played so slow, even the ball would be saying 'Maaro mujhe maaro"- Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag criticized the defensive approach of Sunrisers Hyderabad batters in their previous IPL 2021 encounter against the Delhi Capitals.

SRH won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai. In the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, both teams scored more than 180 runs. However, the Hyderabad-based franchise managed only 134 runs in their first innings against DC.

The Top 5 batters of the SRH lineup had a strike rate of less than 110. Commenting on the way the SRH batters played in their first game of IPL 2021 UAE leg, Virender Sehwag said on Virugiri Dot Com:

"As Harshad Mehta had said be it market or cricket the biggest risk is not taking any risk. But Hyderabad was playing so sluggishly that even the ball would have said this to them in agony - 'Maro mujhe...maaro mujhe.' Is ball something to eat that too in T20? Don't eat the ball. If you are hungry, eat food."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Virender Sehwag spoke further about the match and praised DC's Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje for taking wickets at regular intervals. It kept a check on the run-flow.

SRH once again caused suffering to their owner in IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag

SRH owner Kavya Maran often attends the matches of her team live at the stadiums. She was present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium yesterday as well. Talking about how DC won the match and Hyderabad let their owner down once again, Virender Sehwag said:

Also Read

"Delhi chased the total in only 17.5 overs. Iyer was not out on 47, while Pant scored 35 runs off 21 deliveries. Hyderabad once again caused suffering to their owner."

With the win, Delhi Capitals are now at the top of the IPL 2021 points table, with 14 points from nine matches. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are last in the IPL 2021 standings with only two points to their name.

Edited by Diptanil Roy