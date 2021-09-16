IPL 2021: [Watch] SRH's Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar share their admiration for Sachin Tendulkar 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar featured in the latest edition of the franchise's "Risers Favorites" segment.

The two accomplished cricketers spoke about several things they have a soft corner for. While recalling their favorite batsman growing up, both Kumar and Williamson named Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar as their pick. The Indian seamer was quick to add that he still adores Tendulkar.

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



That, and a whole lot more as the



#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 Bhuvi's favourite shot, Kane's favourite cricket stadium, and a shared love for an icon of the game.That, and a whole lot more as the #Risers go through a list of their favourites! Bhuvi's favourite shot, Kane's favourite cricket stadium, and a shared love for an icon of the game.



That, and a whole lot more as the #Risers go through a list of their favourites!



#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 https://t.co/XaHVOjHRZk

Bhuvneshwar Kumar said in this regard:

"Sachin was one of them (my favorite batsman growing up). He was and still is."

When asked to name their favorite bowlers growing up, Kane Williamson picked Glenn McGrath and Muttiah Muralitharan. Legendary Australian pacer McGrath also featured on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's list alongside Dale Steyn.

In the video, SRH skipper Williamson revealed that he loves playing straight drives. Kumar, on the other hand, named the square-cut as his favorite stroke. The talented Indian seamer also mentioned how satisfying it is for him to get a batsman out in the slips with a perfect outswing delivery.

SRH in IPL 2021

Kane Williamson and co. had a disappointing run in the first half of IPL 2021. With just one win to their name from seven games, SRH are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

It's imperative for them to come up with an improved performance in the second half of the IPL in the UAE. While their chances of finishing in the top four do seem bleak at the moment, one cannot rule out a miraculous turnaround once the tournament resumes.

Also Read

As per the IPL 2021 schedule, SRH will resume their campaign on September 22 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai. A convincing performance against the table toppers could significantly boost SRH's confidence as they look to salvage their floundering season.

Edited by Samya Majumdar