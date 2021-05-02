IPL 2021: "He was shocked and disappointed" - SRH's Tom Moody on David Warner's reaction to sacking

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Director of Cricket Tom Moody spoke about David Warner's reaction after being sacked as the skipper of the side. The Hyderabad-based franchise have brought in Kane Williamson as captain ahead of the game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Tom Moody revealed David Warner was shocked and disappointed. He added that the IPL legend has been benched for today's game.

"He's been pretty good. He was obviously shocked and disappointed...you know, you'll be disappointed if he wasn't feeling that way like any elite sportsman, they want to be playing, they want to be proving themselves and doing their best they possibly can for the team," Tom Moody said.

Tom Moody also explained the rationale behind the move and said that it was done to have a better team combination, with David Warner not in the best of form with the bat.

In 6 games, the former SRH skipper has only scored 193 runs at an average of 32.16, and a strike rate of 110.28, which the team management doesn't feel is up to the mark. Tom Moody mentioned that having an overseas all-rounder in the playing XI adds better stability to the side.

"Firstly, he's not going to be playing in this particular game. It's purely a decision based on the combination. We've come to a conclusion that at this stage, we feel that the two overseas bat (batsmen), an all-rounder, and Rashid Khan is our best combination. We looked at it very closely," said the SRH director.

"Obviously, Bairstow's form and Kane Williamson's form is at a great height and we are very thrilled that they are playing the way they are. We had to make a hard call, and someone had to miss out. Unfortunately, for Davey (David Warner), on this occasion, it's him," he said.

"David Warner has come to terms with the logic behind the move" - SRH's Tom Moody

Tom Moody also said that David Warner eventually came to terms with the decision. The SRH director added that the atmosphere in the team has been positive.

"He [David Warner] has come to terms with the logic behind what we're trying to achieve from a team's perspective and a franchisee perspective. He's been terrific since, and he's rallied around the team. But more importantly, the team has rallied around him," Tom Moody added.

Ever since his debut for SRH, David Warner has been the team's most prolific run-scorer. The Aussie has scored 4,012 runs in 93 matches and this is the first time he has been dropped from the side.