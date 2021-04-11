IPL 2021: SRH v KKR - Player list & umpires for today's match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the third match of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. SRH skipper David Warner has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

SRH had an impressive campaign last year. The 2016 champions made it to the playoffs before going down to Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier. Meanwhile. KKR may have won the IPL twice, doing so in 2012 and 2014, but have not made the playoffs in the last two seasons

Apart from David Warner, opener Jonny Bairstow, leg-spinner Rashid Khan and off-spinner Mohammad Nabi are the four overseas players in the SRH playing XI.

While Warner and Bairstow look set to open, SRH have retained wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha in their playing XI. Saha played a few games for the franchise towards the end of the season last year and was highly impressive with his aggressive strokeplay.

Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Abdul Samad are the other players in the middle order. With both Nabi and Rashid Khan playing, Kane Williamson has missed out. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma will handle the pace department for SRH.

For KKR, apart from skipper Eoin Morgan, pacer Pat Cummins, big-hitter Andre Russell and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan are the four overseas players in their playing XI. KKR have handed a debut to veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who had earlier represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have opened the innings for KKR. Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik form the middle order. The attacking Andre Russell could be used as a floater in the batting order, depending on the game situation.

With all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan playing, Sunil Narine has missed out. Prasidh Krishna is the other pacer with Cummins. KKR have a spin-heavy attack, with Varun Chakravarthy to accompany Harbhajan Singh and Shakib Al Hasan.

SRH v KKR – Playing XIs

SRH

David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

KKR:

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH v KKR – Squads

SRH

David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg.

KKR

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.

Hello and welcome to Match 3 of the #VIVOIPL @davidwarner31's #SRH will be up against @Eoin16-led #KolkataKnightRiders.



Which side will come out on top and start their campaign on a winning note❓#SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/V0r49p44He — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021

SRH vs KKR - Match Umpires

On-field umpires: KN Anantha Padmanabhan, Nitin Menon.

Third Umpire: Chris Gaffaney.

Match Referee: VN Kutty.