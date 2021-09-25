IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS: Who won yesterday’s match?

A brilliant showing by the Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) bowlers overshadowed a terrific all-round effort by Jason Holder as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went down by five runs in Match 37 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah.

After Mohammed Shami (2/14) and Ravi Bishnoi (3/24) combined to reduce SRH to 60 for 5 in a chase of 126, the game seemed done and dusted. However, Holder (47 not out off 29), who had earlier claimed three wickets, slapped three sixes in a span of four balls between overs 15 and 16 to raise SRH’s hopes. After smacking Bishnoi over his head, he clubbed two length balls from debutant Nathan Ellis (0/32) over the ropes.

A terrible mix-up between Holder and Wriddhiman Saha (31 off 37) ended the latter’s defiant knock. Holder, though, successfully walloped Shami for another six in the 18th over.

With 21 needed off the last two overs, Arshdeep Singh (1/22), who had conceded only five in his previous over, had Rashid Khan (3) caught and bowled off a mistimed pull. Arshdeep bowled a brilliant 19th over, conceding only 4.

17 were needed off the last over bowled by debutant Ellis. Holder walloped the second ball over long-on for a maximum. But Ellis held this nerve brilliantly after that. Holder failed to find another boundary and PBKS sneaked home this time.

Earlier, Shami got PBKS off to the perfect start as they set out to defend a small total. He had the out-of-sorts David Warner (2) caught behind in the first over with a length ball that moved further away. In his next over, the senior Punjab pacer forced SRH skipper Kane Williamson (1) to drag one onto the stumps. A length ball from Shami jagged back slightly, making a mess of Williamson’s attempted punch through the covers.

With their two big guns back in the hut, SRH crawled to 20 for 2 at the end of the powerplay - their lowest-ever after the first six overs. Things were only going to get worse for SRH. Manish Pandey, who struggled for fluency, was cleaned up for 13 off 23 by Bishnoi’s googly. Pandey tried to flick the ball through midwicket but the ball sneaked through bat and pad to crash into the stumps.

Kedar Jadhav’s (12) horror batting run also continued as he tried to tickle a ball that was too close to the body to short third man. In the end, all he managed was to drag the googly on to his stumps. Bishnoi had his third wicket in the same over as Abdul Samad’s (1) mighty heave flew to Chris Gayle at short third man. SRH had lost half their side for 60. Holder's spirited late charge was not enough to undo the damage.

Holder takes 3/19 as SRH hold PBKS to 125 for 7

SRH all-rounder Jason Holder. Pic: IPLT20.COM

SRH bowlers were top-notch on a sluggish surface that aided their kind of bowling attack. Jason Holder (3/19) justified Kane Williamson’s decision to field first after winning the toss. Rashid Khan (1/17) and Sandeep Sharma (1/20) also maintained the pressure on PBKS’ batters with probing spells.

Holder struck telling blows, dismissing PBKS’ prolific openers in his first over - the fifth of the innings. KL Rahul’s (21) flick was mistimed and went straight to midwicket. Mayank Agarwal (5) then ended up slicing a drive off a full delivery to mid off. Considering the large volume of runs the openers contribute, it was job half done for SRH bowlers.

Leggie Rashid Khan, once again, proved difficult to get away, even for the legendary Chris Gayle. Rashid had his man for 14 as the left-hander was trapped in front by one that pitched on middle and turned in to hit the front pad. Gayle, understandably, went for the review. But the umpire's call could only save the review and not the batter.

Nicholas Pooran (8) thumped Sandeep Sharma for a maximum over deep midwicket, the first six of the match. He was back in the hut next ball though, mistiming a slower one back to the bowler, who took a juggling catch. Part-timer Abdul Samad had to bowl an over after Khaleel Ahmed walked off due to a possible niggle. Even that worked in SRH’s favor as Aiden Markram (27) hit a full toss down the throat of long-off.

Deepak Hooda (13) perished to an outstanding one-handed catch by substitute J Suchith at cover to give Holder his third wicket. PBKS were 111 for 6 in the 19th over but Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/34) could not finish off well. Debutant Nathan Ellis crashed him for a six over long-off. And though the SRH pacer dismissed him, a four off the penultimate ball by Harpreet Brar ensured PBKS had a few more than they expected at the start of the over.

IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS: Who was the Man of the Match?

Holder was SRH’s best bowler with figures of 3 for 19. He claimed both the PBKS openers in the same over. He returned to dismiss Deepak Hooda as well. On a pitch where everyone else struggled, Holder came in and smacked sixes at will. His unbeaten blitz, though, went in vain.

Rashid Khan (1/17) and Sandeep Sharma (1/20) were both economical and kept the pressure on PBKS batters.

When PBKS bowled, Shami was exceptional, dismissing Warner and Williamson cheaply. Leggie Bishnoi ran through the SRH middle order with 3 for 24. He took out Pandey, Jadhav and Samad. Arshdeep (1/22) also kept things extremely tight at the death.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Holder was named the Man of the Match for his excellent all-round performance.

Edited by Sai Krishna