IPL 2021: Sri Lanka Cricket yet to approve the participation of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera

Amid massive IPL paydays for Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, it has been revealed that Sri Lanka Cricket are yet to approve their participation in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera struck a deal with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second leg of IPL 2021. The board is yet to decide on whether they can play in the tournament.

It emerged on Saturday that the RCB had roped in Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera as replacements for their missing players. Sri Lanka leggie Hasaranga, who impressed in the recent white-ball series against India, got the nod ahead of Australia's Adam Zampa. Both Hasaranga and Chameera, the 29-year old seamer, went unsold at the IPL auction earlier this year.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Mohan de Silva told Cricbuzz that the country remains in lockdown until the month-end. He also mentioned that they will decide after the players produce the required NOC applications. Furthermore, the board is unaware of their selection and mentioned that they have not requested for any permission from them.

"I don't know, I have to check. We are under lockdown till the end of the month. We have not taken any decision yet as they will have to apply for the NOCs. We are not aware of these players being selected, neither have they sought permission from us."

If Hasaranga and Chameera head for the IPL, they will have to finish their international commitments as Sri Lanka will host South Africa from the 2nd to the 14th of September. Cricbuzz also reported that the Sri Lanka cricket board wants all their key players fully fit for the T20 World Cup, starting in the UAE on the 15th of October.

Hasaranga was the Player of the Series in the recently concluded #SLvIND T20I series taking 7 wickets in 3 matches at an economy rate of 5.58.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/N6eggNkQ0B — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

Mike Hesson explains why they picked Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga

RCB coach Mike Hesson. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, RCB coach Mike Hesson revealed that Hasaranga had been on their radar for a considerable time. The former New Zealand coach stated they are not surprised by his recent success as he has been excellent for Sri Lanka for quite some time now. The 24-year old is also a multi-faceted cricketer, which impressed them the most.

"Wanindu had been on our radar for a long time. We are not surprised by his success in recent times, but he has been doing it for a while. We like his skillset, and we like the fact that he is a multi-skilled cricketer," Hesson told in a video on Twitter posted by the RCB.

Both Sri Lanka cricketers have experienced a meteoric rise in the last few months. Hence, it would be interesting to see how they fare in the cash-rich league.

Breaking : IPL confirmed for Wanindu Hasaranga & Dushmantha Chameera : RCB 🇱🇰🏏 https://t.co/5nSfyGdlUZ — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) August 21, 2021

