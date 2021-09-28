IPL 2021: "Still a work in progress" - KKR's Dinesh Karthik shares an update on Andre Russell's injury

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik recently shared an update on ace all-rounder Andre Russell's injury, saying that support staffs are yet to ascertain the magnitude of the injury.

Russell, who had a good start to the second phase of IPL 2021, was a notable absentee from KKR's playing XI against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Karthik stated that he wasn't aware of the magnitude of the West Indian cricketer's injury.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Dinesh Karthik said:

"I am not exactly aware of the magnitude of Andre Russell's injury because it is still a work in progress. He has undergone scans as far as I know."

Andre Russell copped a hamstring injury in KKR's previous match during the 17th over of the Chennai Super Kings' innings while saving a boundary at the deep. He immediately limped off the ground.

The 33-year-old couldn't take any further part in the game which cost KKR two points against MS Dhoni's CSK.

"We are hopeful that Lockie Ferguson's injury is not that serious" - Dinesh Karthik

The Knight Riders faced another injury scare against the Delhi Capitals when Lockie Ferguson hurt himself while fielding. Dinesh Karthik is hopeful that the New Zealand cricketer will be fine soon.

"We are hopeful that Lockie Ferguson's injury is not that serious and he will be fine. The match just got over and when I go back to the dressing room, I will have a better idea about the situation.

"At the moment, I don't think there is anything major and we can expect the physios to give a proper update in a couple of hours from now," the wicketkeeper-batter said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata produced an all-round performance to beat Delhi and consolidate their fourth position in the points table.

After restricing Delhi to 127 runs, Nitish Rana's mature innings and Sunil Narine's late cameo helped Eoin Morgan & Co. get past the target with 10 balls to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders now have 10 points from 11 outings. They next play the Punjab Kings on Friday in Dubai.

