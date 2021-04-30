"Such a cruel captain!"- RCB fans furious as Virat Kohli drops Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has been dropped from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) playing XI for their face-off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The young all-rounder has had a disappointing IPL 2021 season so far and has been replaced by another all-rounder, Shahbaz Ahmed.
Washington Sundar made his name at RCB and eventually broke into Team India's T20I squad. His consistent and economical performances saw him displace Ravichandran Ashwin as the Men In Blue's off-spinner with his batting coming as a bonus.
The 21-year-old took another huge leap in his career by impressing with the bat for Team India in Test cricket. Be it on bouncy pitches Down Under or on rank turners in India, Washington Sundar showed brilliant application and bailed his team out of trouble on multiple occasions.
T20 cricket is a different ball game and Washington Sundar has found it difficult to adapt to it so far this season. He picked just 3 wickets in 6 games and scored only 31 runs at an appalling strike-rate of just 65.95. RCB simply had no choice but to replace the all-rounder as he had become a weak link.
Twitter reacts to Washington Sundar's exclusion from RCB's playing XI
Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to seeing Washington Sundar's name absent from RCB's playing XI. Some trolled the all-rounder for his slow batting and ineffective bowling, while others believed he deserved another chance and slammed RCB skipper Virat Kohli for the decision. Here is what they had to say:
PBKS, on the other hand, made three changes to their line-up. With Mayank Agarwal injured, the pressure on skipper KL Rahul to score runs has only increased. He needs the likes of Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran to contribute consistently with the bat.
Rahul averages about 75 against RCB and will certainly want to continue his dominance over the opposition. It will be interesting to see how things pan out as PBKS are desperately in need of a win.