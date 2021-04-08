IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar picks MS Dhoni over Rohit Sharma as captain of his all-time IPL XI

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has chosen MS Dhoni over Rohit Sharma as the captain of his all-time IPL XI.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are two of the most successful captains in the history of the T20 league. While Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles, Sharma has captained the Mumbai Indians to a record five wins.

However, Rohit Sharma does find a place in Gavaskar’s all-time IPL XI; he would open the innings with Chris Gayle. The MI captain is one of five players to have scored over 5000 runs in the IPL. Meanwhile, Gayle is an IPL juggernaut. Among a slew of batting records he has in the competition, the left-hander's 175 is arguably his most impressive one.

In the middle order, Gavaskar picked Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner at no. 3. The Australian has been the most prolific overseas batsman in IPL history, scoring 5254 runs in 142 matches. India and RCB captain Virat Kohli finds himself slotted behind Warner. Kohli is the leading run-getter in the IPL, with 5878 runs in 192 games.

For the no. 5 slot, Gavaskar chose CSK run-machine Suresh Raina. The left-hander has amassed 5368 runs in the IPL, which is only behind that of Kohli in the IPL's all-time run-scoring list.

Meanwhile, RCB and South Africa legend AB de Villiers finds himself at no. 6. De Villiers has played some incredible knocks for RCB over the years and could be a player to watch out for in IPL 2021 as well.

Gavaskar picked CSK captain Dhoni as the wicketkeeper of his team; the 39-year-old would bat at no. 7. Another CSK player, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, finds himself in the all-time XI at no. 8.

Jasprit Bumrah to lead bowling attack in Gavaskar’s all-time IPL XI

It is no surprise that Gavaskar named India and MI fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as the leader of his all-time IPL XI bowling attack. Bumrah has been pivotal to MI's IPL exploits in the last few years.

Meanwhile, SRH and India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named as Bumrah’s bowling partner. Kumar is one of two bowlers to have won the IPL Purple Cap twice.

KKR’s Sunil Narine would be the team’s lead spinner, with Jadeja the other option. In his prime, Narine was one of the most dangerous slow bowlers in the IPL.

Speaking about his all-time IPL XI, Gavaskar told Star Sports:

“I am sorry if I missed out on any players. I have never been a selector in my life, and I now understand how hard it is to pick a team.”

