IPL 2021: Sunil Narine - Birth Place, Nationality, International Team, Height, Age & Bowling Style

Sunil Narine was included in the Kolkata Knight Riders lineup for the first time in IPL 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings. Narine had been on the bench during the Chennai leg as the team management preferred Shakib Al Hasan over him.

Sunil Narine is one of the most successful bowlers in IPL history. The right-arm off-spinner has played 121 IPL matches in his career, picking up 127 wickets at an economy rate of 6.77.

The Kolkata Knight Riders bought him at the 2012 IPL Auction. Since then, Narine has played for the Kolkata-based franchise in the IPL. He had earlier burst onto the scene while playing for the Trinidad and Tobago team in the Champions League T20 event in 2011.

Narine started his career as a spin bowler but gradually evolved into an all-rounder. He is one of the top T20 players on the planet right now, with multiple franchises seeking his services. Here are some other exciting things you need to know about the Kolkata Knight Riders player.

Sunil Narine Birth Place, Nationality and International Team

Sunil Narine was born in Arima, Trinidad and Tobago. He is a Trinidadian cricketer who represents the West Indies cricket team at the global level.

Sunil Narine height

Sunil Narine is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, which approximately equals 180 centimeters.

Sunil Narine Age

Sunil Narine was born on May 26, 1988. If the Kolkata Knight Riders make it to the IPL 2021 Playoffs, Narine will celebrate his 33rd birthday with the KKR squad.

Sunil Narine bowling style

Sunil Narine is a right-arm off-spinner who became famous for his mystery spin. His action has come under the scanner multiple times, but Narine has continued to trouble the batsmen even with a reworked bowling action.