Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Jason Roy as Mitchell Marsh's replacement

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in Jason Roy as Mitchell Marsh's replacement for IPL 2021.

Jason Roy, who was in great touch during the recently-concluded series against India, went unsold in the IPL Auction 2021. The right-handed batsman will soon join Sunrisers Hyderabad's camp in Chennai and play his first season for the franchise.

Mitchell Marsh has decided to pull out of IPL 2021 because of bio-bubble fatigue. The Australian all-rounder joined his compatriot Joshua Philippe on the list of players who withdrew their names from the competition due to bio-bubble fatigue.

Mitchell Marsh joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise last year but got ruled out of the competition only after playing one match. Jason Holder then replaced him in the SRH squad.

Ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction, the Hyderabad-based franchise retained both Holder and Marsh. Unfortunately, Marsh will be unavailable for the entire season this year.

Jason Roy has played for Gujarat Lions and Delhi Capitals in the IPL

Jason Roy had played a match-winning knock against the Mumbai Indians during the 2018 IPL season

Jason Roy is one of the top T20 batters worldwide at the moment. The South Africa-born batsman has aggregated 6,085 runs in 230 T20 innings. His batting average in the game's shortest format is 27.78, while his strike rate is above 140.

Roy was a member of the 2019 Cricket World Cup-winning England squad. The right-handed batsman generally plays the opener's role.

In the 2017 IPL season, Jason represented the Gujarat Lions, where he scored 59 runs in three innings for the Rajkot-based franchise. The following year, he moved to Delhi, notching up 120 runs in five innings.

Since the Sunrisers Hyderabad already have David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson in their squad, it will be interesting to see how they use Jason Roy's services in IPL 2021.