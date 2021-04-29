IPL 2021: SRH coach Trevor Bayliss opens up on David Warner’s knock against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Trevor Bayliss admitted that captain David Warner’s slow batting was among the reasons that hurt the side’s fortunes in their defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi on Wednesday.

Electing to bat on a good batting surface, David Warner took the side off to a slow start, managing just 39 runs in the powerplay. He ended up occupying the crease for too long, scoring 57 off 55 balls. The rest of the team scored 106 runs off the remaining 65 balls.

In contrast, CSK went past the 50-mark in the powerplay. In the post-match press conference, Bayliss said:

“David Warner will be the first to admit that he struggled here. He hit a lot of balls to the fielder today. With a player like David, it doesn’t happen a lot. Tonight it did and it hurt a bit. The other guys batted really well and the team effort got us to 171, which wasn’t really enough on this surface. Also, CSK bowled and batted quite well."

Facing their fifth defeat in six matches, the SRH are now at the bottom of the points table with just two points. With an unsettled unit, it looks difficult for the Orange Army to make it to the playoffs.

David Warner takes full responsibility for slow batting

In the post-match presentation, David Warner cited his slow batting as one of the reasons for SRH’s dismal performance against CSK.

“I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was really slow, I found a lot of fielders and I got frustrated,” said David Warner, who led SRH to an IPL trophy in 2016.

David Warner usually strikes at over 140 every season. However, in IPL 2021, the southpaw has 193 runs at 32.16, striking at just over 110.

On the brighter side, en route to his half-century, the Australian became the fourth batsman in the format’s history to amass 10,000 runs. He’s also the only cricketer to win the IPL Orange Cap thrice.

With eight more matches to go in the league stage, SRH will have to win at least six to stay in contention for the playoffs.