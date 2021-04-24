IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav discloses why Ishan Kishan batted above him against Punjab Kings

The Mumbai Indians raised a few eyebrows when they sent Ishan Kishan above an in-form Suryakumar Yadav against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021.

Kishan could not get going in the middle as he departed to the pavilion after scoring six runs off 17 deliveries. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav stitched up an impressive 79-run partnership with Rohit Sharma after coming out to bat at number four.

Replying to a question asked by Sportskeeda in the post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav explained the reason behind Ishan Kishan's promotion in the batting lineup.

"Ishan's promotion was completely management's call and we decided collectively that if a left-hander gets out then a left-hander walks in. He and I have been playing a similar role in the past few years. So, I was completely okay with it. We both decided we'll do the same way what everyone decides and we were clear in our plans very much," said Suryakumar Yadav.

The idea of maintaining a left-hand-right-hand combination in the middle did not work for the Mumbai Indians as the Punjab Kings kept them down to 26/2 in seven overs. Despite Ishan Kishan's failure against Punjab, Suryakumar Yadav is optimistic that the youngster will bounce back in the Delhi leg of the tournament.

"When we reach Delhi, I think things will be completely different" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav feels things will change for the Mumbai Indians in Delhi (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Mumbai Indians were not at their best in Chennai, with the defending champions recording only two wins in their five matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Despite the Punjab Kings crushing Rohit Sharma's side by nine wickets in their latest encounter, Suryakumar Yadav feels MI will be a completely different side when they take to the field in Delhi next week.

"Talking about performances, I feel it's all about that confidence what you carry and I feel everyone is hitting the ball really well in the nets. Everyone is really positive in their mindset. It's all about just going out there and expressing themselves. It's just a matter of one game. We don't want to think about what has happened in Chennai. When we reach Delhi, I think things will be completely different, and MI will be a completely different side," Suryakumar Yadav added.