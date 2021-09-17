''I'm very happy''- T Natarajan on making his comeback to competitive cricket following injury layoff

f

Left-arm seamer T Natarajan is looking forward to making his comeback to competitive cricket after a five-month layoff due to injury.

Natarajan underwent knee surgery earlier this year. The 29-year-old featured in just two matches during the first leg of IPL 2021 due to persistent knee issues and was eventually ruled out of the competition after sitting out a few games.

Having completely recovered from injury, Natarajan is now desperate to return to the field. In a video shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad, the left-arm seamer said:

"I'm coming back to the field after five months and after surgery, so I'm very happy. I'm confident too because I'm playing after a long gap. I was a bit desperate. But I'm very happy now."

Natarajan went on to heap high praise on the National Cricket Academy for ensuring that his recovery process was smooth. He said:

"The NCA was everything for me. Recovery... step-by-step at NCA. They were patient with my recovery. They did a lot of good things. They slowly eased me back, which is a very good sign. I was really happy."

I'm confident I'll do well in the first game: T Natarajan

Speaking about his comeback to the Sunrisers setup, Natarajan revealed that he has been focussing on building physical strength leading into his first match. He added that he has prepared himself mentally and is confident of putting up a good show.

"I'm happy to be back at SRH after 5 months. Back from surgery, it's a big thing that I will play again next week. I'm excited and looking forward to it. In this one week, I will have to practice, build strength and I have prepared well mentally. I'm confident I'll do well in the first game,’’ said Natarajan.

When asked about his personal goals for the second leg of the cash-rich league, Natarajan said his first objective is to ensure he stays fit and then give his 100 percent for the team on the field.

''I must stay fit (smiles). I must contribute my most (sic) to the team. My next goal is to win games for my team," added Natarajan.

Natarajan had an amazing time in the IPL last year as he claimed a total of 16 wickets in the same number of outings. He will be looking to recreate this form on his return to the UAE this time around.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar