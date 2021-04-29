IPL 2021: “Take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was obviously very slow” – David Warner

David Warner was in a poignant mood while looking back at this own batting performance on Wednesday. The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper conceded his labored batting effort handicapped his side’s ability to post a challenging total.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad slipped to their fifth defeat in six games as they lost to the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. David Warner’s pedestrian knock meant he ate up too many balls at the top and prevented SRH from making the most of their wickets in hand.

David Warner reflected on the disappointing loss after the game and took full responsibility for the team’s poor batting show.

“I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was obviously very slow. I was hitting a lot of fielders, so very very frustrated. I take full responsibility from a batting point of view,” Warner said.

David Warner's 57 (55) today has an impact rating of -15.2.



This is the 15th lowest impact rating for any of the 9274 T20 innings in our database in which the batsman scored over 50 runs.#IPL2021 #CSKvSRH — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 28, 2021

David Warner became the first batsman in IPL history to reach fifty fifties, but wasn’t able to time the ball perfectly during the knock. His sluggish 55-ball 57 saw him stay at the crease till the 18th over, but he couldn’t make the most of a good batting wicket.

Despite Warner’s struggles, other SRH batsmen stepped up and performed well on the night. Manish Pandey marked his return to the side with an impressive 46-ball 61, while Kane Williamson (26* of 10 balls) and Kedar Jadhav (12* of 4 balls) accelerated at the end to take SRH to a respectable total.

But a 172 run target on a batting-friendly Delhi wicket was never going to be enough, and David Warner rued his poor batting effort after the loss.

“I felt Manish coming back into the team, the way he batted was exceptional. Then obviously Kane and Kedar towards the back end put some boundaries away and got us to a respectable total. I felt we were probably just below par from where we were. But at the end of the day, I take full responsibility,” Warner claimed.

David Warner explains why he struggled against CSK

Warner hit just five boundaries in 55 balls on Wednesday

David Warner couldn’t get going despite spending a considerable amount of time at the crease. Freqeunt cries of anguish were heard and frustration was clearly visible on the opener’s face. He was asked whether he could pinpoint the cause behind his struggles.

“Yeah, I probably hit 15 good shots to fielders! Simple as that, I can’t do much about it. They are the ones that make or break your innings. In the first six, I hit the fielder four or five times. There was one guy on the leg side and I hit it straight to him with a full toss. These are little examples and it gets frustrating as a batsman when you are out there. At the end of the day, I just took too many balls,” Warner concluded.

David Warner will look to put his disappointing performance behind him when he takes to the field in a few days. SRH will hope David Warner can make the most of the batting-friendly conditions in Delhi, with the franchise playing three more games at the venue in IPL 2021.

David Warner is just teaching a live lesson for Manish Pandey on how frustrating it is to watch him bat like this. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 28, 2021